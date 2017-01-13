‘Unbelievable’ Allan Nyom situation with Cameroon still not resolved

Albion are no nearer to knowing whether Allan Nyom will be able to play on Saturday as boss Tony Pulis labels the situation ‘unbelievable’.

The Baggies are still waiting to receive confirmation from the Cameroon FA that they can use Nyom while the African Cup of Nations.

The 28-year-old requested not to play in the tournament, but then reluctantly travelled to Paris to meet up with the squad.

When he wasn’t named in the 23-man squad he returned to the West Midlands, but the Baggies don’t want to risk playing him until they are given the all clear.

Cameroon boss Hugo Broos threatened to ask FIFA to step in and ban Nyom from playing club football for the duration of the tournament, and the worst possible scenario could see Albion lose all their points gained when the full-back is playing.

“We’ve got this Nyom situation going on with Cameroon which is just an unbelievable situation,” said Pulis. “I don’t think I’ve ever experienced it before in my life.”

The Baggies have made strenuous efforts to get in touch with Cameroon and have also asked the FA to step in on their behalf.

They are becoming increasingly exasperated behind the scenes, because they are confident they – and Nyom – have done everything by the book.

As it stands, the full-back will not be playing against Tottenham tomorrow, and neither will Saido Berahino, even though he scored twice for the under-23s on Monday night.

