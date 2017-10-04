Understanding Cameroon’s long-running Anglophone crisis

APA-Yaoundé (Cameroon) Increasing tensions over the year have shaken Cameroon’s English-speaking Northwest and Southwest region, creating an “Anglophone crisis” culminating in last Sunday’s mass protest and clashes with law-enforcement troops that left dozens of deaths and several injuries.

Secessionists on Sunday announced the symbolic proclamation of the Republic of Ambazonia, which represents 16,364 square kilometers and some 5 million inhabitants in a country with a population of 24 million and over a total area of 475,442 square kilometers.

The announcement coincides with Cameroon’s independence anniversary marking the unification of the country’s French and English-speaking regions on October 1, 1961.

On November 7, 1959, part of the country under British rule, which had been under a legislative assembly since 1954 but administered as an integral part of Nigeria, nevertheless opted for the maintenance of the said trusteeship before being attached to that country on June 1, 1961.

On September 30, 1961, the first president of French-speaking Cameroon, which became independent on January 1, 1960, Ahmadou Ahidjo, went to Buea the capital of the English-speaking Southwest and obtained, from the British authorities, the transfer of sovereignty, leading to its unification with the Republic of Cameroon to form the Federal Republic of Cameroon.

After unification on October 1, 1961, Cameroon inherited in reality a federal structure which enshrines the unequal distribution of power between the two federated states at the level of the Federal Assembly and the government.

For secessionists, who still carrying out a “hold-up” in the English-speaking regions.

Since the 1960s, the English-speaking community has not stopped denouncing its political and economic marginalization.

Movements with identical aims have seen the advent of militants of which the most enigmatic, namely the Southern Cameroon National Congress (SCNC), was banned and prohibited from activities on Cameroon territory since 2001.

However, it regularly holds defiant actions aimed at “La Republic” the name attributed to French-speaking Cameroon.

In 2003, the leaders of the organization filed a complaint against the Cameroonian state to the African Union (AU) in order to assert the legitimacy of their struggle.

Their petition was dismissed in 2009 as fanning the flames of separatism, with the continental body rejecting accusations of discrimination and recommending them to drop their seperatist agenda and form a political party.

However, no political party, civil society organization want to entertain the secessionists’ demands, most of whom prefer a federal form of government, or the introduction of a Decentralization Act, which was virtually passed in July 2004 but still not applied.

But the SCNC itself seems to be facing tough competition from other groups, whose leaders are recruited mainly within the Diaspora but without a charismatic leader, being now the most active, especially on social media.

