University of Buea – 6000 Fresh Students Received

Cameroon Tribune | Guidelines on how to go about their studies successfully in UB for the next three years were outlined to them.

The University of Buea (UB) has matriculated its 25th batch of fresh men and women. This was at the Herbert Nganjo Endeley Amphitheatre (Open Amphi) on Saturday, December 9, 2017 in a ceremony to officially welcome the newly admitted students to the “Place To Be.” The UB Vice Chancellor, Ngomo Horace Manga, Ph.D, saluted the students for gaining admission in the University of Buea given the circumstances that characterised the previous academic year in the Anglophone Regions of Cameroon.

He noted that some of the students had to study on their own in order to pass the Cameroon General Certificate of Education, Advanced Levels. He urged them to be in the same manner, committed in their studies in UB and be good ambassadors of the institution. “As you start this journey today, your watch word should be discipline, handwork and respect for the rules governing this institution,” he advised. He warned firmly against vices like drunkenness, promiscuity, scamming.

Professor Gisele Mofor in her discourse guided the students on the path to success. She underscored the importance of attending classes, posing academic challenges to lecturers and participating in the learning process. Mbiatem Denzel Ndiep, a newly admitted student into the Faculty of Engineering told Cameroon Tribune after the ceremony that he will do well to internalise the afore-mentioned values during his stay in UB.

The students raising their right hands up vowed to respect the entire rules and regulations governing the University of Buea. The oath was administered by UB Registrar, Professor Ndip Roland. The University of Buea chaplains on their part variously prayed God for a lasting solution to the crisis rocking the Anglophone Cameroon.