University of Buea: New management team installed

The Newly appointed Vice Chancellor of the University of Buea,Professor Ngomo Horace Manga and the new Pro-Chancellor,Professor Ako Edward Oben have been installed into their respective functions this Monday 10th June 2017.

They were installed at the Dorothy Limunga Amphitheatre 750 of the University of Buea by the Minister of Higher Education,Chancellor of Academic Orders,Professor Jacques Fame Ndongo.

The Higher Education boss instructed both academicians to uphold peace, conviviality and security in a university that examplifies the anglo-saxon culture of Cameroon.



Professor Jacques Fame Ndongo insisted that the new VC and the Pro-Chancellor have to ensure quality education at a time the Bachelor- Masters -Doctorate(BMD) demands flexibility and the profressionalisation in teaching.

The Minister congratulated Professor Ako Edward Oben, who is Former Rector of the University of Maroua for his academic prowess that has spanned decades in Cameroon and abroad.

He was challenged to ensure that UB “the place to be” upholds its reputed academic tenets in a peaceful environment .

To the New VC, Professor Ngomo Horace Manga, Associate Professor in Applied Chemical Engineering,

the Minister exhorted him

to transform the University Campus into an educational yardstick of professional excellence in a changing world.

He was Secretary General in the Ministry of Higher education before his appointment.

A cream of personalities and students watched the two distinguished professors take office.

The VC and the Pro -Chancellor from Ndain and Manyu Divisions respectively, received blessings from traditional rulers while dance groups and the UB choir immortalised the event with interesting displays.

The two were appointed in a Presidential decree of 27th June 2017 to replace Dr. Nalova Lyonga Limumga and Professor Maurice Tchuente.

CRTV