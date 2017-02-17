UPDATE: Hugo Broos denies reports he is planning to leave Cameroon for South Africa

It has been reported in several international news outlets that Hugo Broos was planning to leave the Indomitable Lions. Cameroon’s coach Broos admits having been contacted South Africa, currently searching for a new coach for their football national team, but he denies having responded to the offer. A related statement displayed on FECAFOOT Facebook page is provided below.

Some applicants for Bafana job: Roberto Mancini, Trapattoni, Hassan Shihata, Hugo Brooks, Samson Siasia, Lothar Mattheus, Bernd Schuster — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) February 16, 2017