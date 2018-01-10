US Ambassador lauds Cameroon’s fight against zoonotic diseases

Journal du Cameroun | Peter Henry Barlerin, new United States Ambassador to Cameroon, has commended Cameroon efforts in fighting against diseases transmitted from animals to humans, popularly known as zoonotic diseases.
The US diplomat was speaking Tuesday January 9,2018, after meeting with Dr Taiga, Cameroon’s Minister of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries. To him, Cameroon has made a lot of progress in rolling back the disease.
Zoonotic diseases are very common, both in the United States and around the world. Scientists estimate that more than 6 out of every 10 known infectious diseases in people are spread from animals, and 3 out of every 4 new or emerging infectious diseases in people are spread from animals. Every year, tens of thousands of Americans will get sick from harmful germs spread between animals and people.
To prevent the disease, health officials prescribe washing of hands right after being around animals. Going by them, hand washing is one of the most important steps one can take to avoid getting sick and spreading germs to others.
We may condemn and demean each other in our daily activities and even joke about our diplomatic ties but it is a mistake to joke with life-threatening disease entities that we all face. The ambassador is right to offer encouragement in the direction of prevention or cure, no matter the diplomatic finesse that may overlook imperfections or clumsy approach.
Cameroonians owe a duty to themselves to know the kinds and nature of zoonotic entities to which they or their people are exposed. One does not need to be a scientist to know that hunters with skin abrasions can be infected by germs from the wild animals they catch. It is a duty to inquire and do what is right to keep healthy! Childish stuttering is not how to do so.
The advice, is that all sick animals be destroyed and it must be compulsory
that animal owners take their pets for regular vet checkups.
In case the pet is infected, does washing of hands alone help?
Let`s not forget about a vaccine, that would have something else in addition.