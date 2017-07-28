Home / English / US renews support for Cameroon against Boko Haram

US renews support for Cameroon against Boko Haram

2017-07-28

APA-Douala (Cameroon) The United States has reiterated its commitment to support Cameroon in the war against the Nigerian terrorist group Boko Haram, by continuing to provide multi-faceted support to the Cameroonian army.

A statement issued by the US embassy said the American military will continue to train the Cameroonian units, according to procedures in line with a law that prohibits the State Department and the Defence Department from providing assistance to any foreign army which violates human rights.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International recently reported that the US had suspended its assistance to Cameroon for alleged violations of human rights by the army.

The Amnesty report on 20 July was condemned in Cameroon.

2 comments

  1. Mbappe
    10 mins ago at 06:24

    This is a shame.
    USA should leave the place

    Reply
  2. Kotto boy
    1 min ago at 06:33

    USA is best friend for my country Cameroon

    Reply

