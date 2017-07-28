US renews support for Cameroon against Boko Haram

APA-Douala (Cameroon) The United States has reiterated its commitment to support Cameroon in the war against the Nigerian terrorist group Boko Haram, by continuing to provide multi-faceted support to the Cameroonian army.

A statement issued by the US embassy said the American military will continue to train the Cameroonian units, according to procedures in line with a law that prohibits the State Department and the Defence Department from providing assistance to any foreign army which violates human rights.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International recently reported that the US had suspended its assistance to Cameroon for alleged violations of human rights by the army.

The Amnesty report on 20 July was condemned in Cameroon.

APAnews