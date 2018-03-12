Vers un match amical Cameroun – Koweït le 25 mars

APAnews | L’équipe nationale de football du Cameroun devrait disputer une rencontre amicale le 25 mars prochain contre le Koweït, a appris APA lundi auprès de la fédération camerounaise de football (FECAFOOT).
Cette information, ainsi que la liste des joueurs présélectionnés pour le déplacement de Koweït City, sera confirmée dans la journée par l’entraineur Alexandre Belinga, nommé intérimaire en fin de semaine.
Les mêmes sources font également état du retour en sélection, pendant la «période FIFA» (du 19 au 27 mars) réservée aux matches amicaux, de quelques cadors soit exclus définitivement, ou alors bannis des «Lions indomptables».
Depuis une semaine, le président du Comité de normalisation de la FECAFOOT, Dieudonné Happi, a entamé une campagne «pour la réconciliation de certains joueurs camerounais avec la sélection nationale masculine A, en vue de leur retour ».
A Paris, il a tenu une séance de travail avec l’ex-capitaine des «Lions indomptables», Samuel Eto’o Fils (Konyaspor Kulübü, Turquie), mais aussi avec Idriss Carlos Kameni (Fenerbahce SK, Turquie), Allan Nyom (West Bromwich Albion, Angleterre), Stéphane Bahoken (Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace, France) et André Onana (Ajax d’Amsterdam, Pays-Bas).
Selon la direction de la communication fédérale, cette démarche a pour objectifs prioritaires la reconstruction de la sélection nationale masculine A, la revalorisation du label «Lions Indomptables» à travers des performances de haut niveau et l’optimisation de la préparation du Cameroun, sur le plan sportif, dans le cadre de l’organisation de la Coupe d’Afrique des nations (CAN) «Cameroun 2019».
Le Cameroun, champion d’Afrique en titre, éliminé à la Coupe du monde «Russie 2018», accueillera la Coupe d’Afrique des nations (CAN) en 2019.
25.03.2018
1. SENATORIAL ELECTIONS IN LRC
2. LRC VERSUS KUWAIT
Observation
This is another proof that elections in “one and indivisible” ÜRC are phony.
The results are fabricated in Etoudi, transmitted through ELECAM and validated by the kangaroo Supreme Court or the kangaroo Constitutional Council
That is the reason why “one and indivisible” LRC has accepted to play an international match on the same day senatorial election will take place.
@ Mvomeka, Why are you still interested in Cameroon affairs? I thought you said Ambazonians were already gone and no more part of Cameroon. You seem to have been confused by Ayuk Sisiku and his gang.
A kakistocracy= a country run by the worst, least qualified, or most unscrupulous citizens
A Kleptocracy= a country in which those in power exploit national resources and steal = rule by a thief or thieves
Believe me or not, your ISLAND OF EVIL is not only a kleptocracy but also a kakistocracy
Case Study: AtangaNA Nji
Ex-Convict AtangaNA is now the boss of all ENAM-trained Governors, SDOs, DOs. He is also the boss of the Directors of prisons in the country
Guess what???
AtangaNA is also the boss of the Director of the Douala New Bell Prison, where the former spent years as inmate. WONDERS SHALL NEVER END.
Camerun is unfit to win any match. Poor organizers wasting their Money, they rely on past glories. A confused country. CAF shouldnt allow this country to organize CAF 2019 they will endanger the lives of thousands of sport men and women coming to their country. No safety rules, Poor infrastructure, no roads, no Health infrastructures
A country that has nothing to show except, corruption, embezzlement and incompitence