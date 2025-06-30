VIDEO | U19 Basketball World Cup: Cameroonian Player’s Unbelievable Own-Basket Dunk Costs His Team the Game

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Amadou Seini, a rising star of Cameroonian basketball, stunned everyone with an improbable mistake. With just 46 seconds left and Cameroon comfortably leading Spain 80–74, the 18-year-old center grabbed the ball, charged down the court — and delivered a powerful dunk into his own basket.

His teammates and the Spanish players were in shock at what they witnessed. This surreal error allowed Spain to tie the game and force overtime. The Spaniards went on to win, knocking out Cameroon in heartbreaking fashion.

A cruel twist for Seini, who had an outstanding game otherwise, scoring 15 points and grabbing 24 rebounds.