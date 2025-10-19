Vincent Aboubakar Arrives in Azerbaijan to Join Neftchi

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Neftçi Pe??kar Futbol Klubu, widely known as Neftchi Baku, has made headlines with its latest high-profile signing. Cameroonian international striker Vincent Aboubakar has arrived in Azerbaijan to finalize his contract with the “white-blacks.”



In a video shared by Neftchi’s press service, Aboubakar was seen greeting fans and club representatives while holding a Neftchi jersey with the number 45, symbolizing the beginning of a new chapter in his illustrious career.

The 33-year-old forward, who most recently played for Hatayspor, brings extensive experience from top European and Middle Eastern clubs, including FC Porto, Be?ikta?, and Al-Nassr.

Known for his powerful style and leadership on the field, Aboubakar’s arrival is expected to strengthen Neftchi’s attacking line as they compete in the Azerbaijan Premier League, the country’s top football division.

Fans in Baku are eagerly awaiting his official debut, hoping that Aboubakar’s presence will inspire a successful season for Neftchi.

