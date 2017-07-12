Vincent Aboubakar back to Porto: ““I am very happy to be back in this team” [+video]

Cameroonian striker states he is happy about how he was received on this return to FC Porto

Vincent Aboubakar is back at Estádio do Dragão after being loaned to the Turkish team of Besiktas, a club he represented last season and for whom he scored 19 goals in 38 matches. The Cameroonian international star didn’t hide his smile or his satisfaction at the “warm” welcome he received from the squad led by Sérgio Conceição, adding he is ready to help FC Porto reach the top goal of the season: winning the title.

Warm welcome

“I am very happy to be back in this team and I am very pleased with the way they received me, which was very warm. I am very pleased to be training again with my team-mates.”

The demanding Sérgio Conceição

“I didn’t know him personally, I knew him by name, but now I had the opportunity to know him directly. The impression I had is that he is a very, very demanding coach, which is important for the evolution of the team.”

Fight for titles?

“Indeed, if we are in FC Porto, we aim at winning the title and I think this year we will achieve it.”

A spot in the starting team

“What matters is the team, the group. We want to win titles so everyone is happy at the end of the season.”

Source: fcporto.pt