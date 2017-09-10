Vincent Aboubakar helps Porto beat Chaves 3-0 for 5th win in as many rounds [+video]

LISBON, PORTUGAL – FC Porto beat Chaves 3-0 on Saturday for a fifth straight victory since the start of the Portuguese league.
Porto, which has yet to allow a goal and outscored opponents 15-0, was left in first place. Sporting Lisbon is second on goal difference, followed by defending champion Benfica which trails both rivals by two points.
Vincent Aboubakar, Tinquinho Soares, and Moussa Marega all scored in the second half.
Chaves remained winless and fell into last place.
This malam man should be left out of our team. He spent the most time raising his shoulders up on the field than scoring for Cameroon.He is also a problem maker in our dressing room
Good goal Abou, choupo moting also scored against Manchester , unfortunately the not so good coach will bench warmer such talented players , instead play 2 division /players from Chinese tournament wonder shall never end ,
the new normalization committee will restore order in that corrupt fecafoot