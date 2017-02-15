Violence in Northwest and Southwest Regions: Alleged Perpetrators Notified of Crimes

The first hearing took place on February 13 and proceedings adjourned to March 23 for cross examination of proofs and witnesses.
Some eight Cameroonians of English-speaking expression accused of perpetrating acts of terrorism following strikes called by Anglophone teachers and Common Law Lawyers have officially been notified of the crimes for which they are being incarcerated. The first hearing of the crowd-pulling cases began at the Military Tribunal in Yaounde on February 13, 2017.
The cases were separated into two. The first comprising what court sources say are alleged leaders. These include Mancho Bibixy alias BBC, Fontem Aforteka’a Neba and Nkongho Felix Agbor. Meanwhile, the second case concerned Penn Terence, Veranso Stephen Vejaimi, Tatah Elvis, Ndzenyuy Elvis and Che Saphyra Lum both accused as actors.
Hearing for the first case began with the President of the Military Tribunal, Abega Mbezoa epse Eko Eko, inviting an interpreter to take an oath to faithfully interpret from French to English and vice versa.
Reading of the names of the accused to ascertain their presence and their crimes followed suit by the Registrar but its interpretation into English for a better understanding by the accused met with heated objections. Defence lawyers opposed that the interpretations were not exact.
They said the alleged crimes ranging from complicity in acts of terrorism, hostility against the fatherland, insurrection, group rebellion, incitation of civil war and propagation of false information were not faithfully interpreted into English as pledged.
Although both the defence bench led by Barrister Bernard Muna and State Counsel (Commissaire du Gouvernement) led by Nzie Pierrot Narcisse agreed on the need to continue as such and look for a better interpreter during the next session, they however disagreed on the procedure. All the accused pleaded not quilty but statements from the government bench that investigations are still ongoing and that the final list of witnesses is still to be constituted irked the defence lawyers.
They said such proofs and witnesses were supposed to be present before hearing could begin and that their absence was in defiance of the law. Hearings were thus adjourned to March 23, 2017 for cross examination of the proofs.
The second case concerning Penn Terence, Veranso Stephen Vejaimi, Tatah Elvis, Ndzenyuy Elvis and Che Saphyra Lum accused of acts of terrorism, complicity on hostilities, insurgence, rebellion as well as financing acts of terrorism didn’t rage on for long.
Language problems that characterised the first case resurfaced in the second and the President of the court adjourned the matter to March 23, 2017 promising to do all to get a better interpreter.
Reacting to the cases, one of the defence lawyers, Barrister Sama Francis said, “Since they have pleaded not quilty, the burden of proof now lies on the prosecution to produce witnesses and evidences to proof their guilt. The presumption of innocence even works in their favour as they can stay quiet, for the prosecution to produce witnesses and proofs for us to do cross examination during the next session billed for March 23, 2017.”
What About Ayah Paul Abine?
Sources at the Military Tribunal told Cameroon Tribune that the concerned being a super-scale magistrate could not be brought to the same venue to be judged alongside others at the same time.
That is why there is tension between the two countries. Two countries came together to form a union, we can go around it and pretend that “it is one and indivisible” all we want. The fact is that there are genuine problems that must be addressed not pushed aside or postponed. These problems have been postponed for so long that the cancer has finally come to the surface. You can no longer treat just the symptoms. We can pretend and throw around words to describe the issues the way we want to align wish our interests, that’ll not fix anything. People aregenuinely agree on both sides and Mr. Biya has been using that to hold onto power for this long. His chickens have finally come home to roost. There is no where to run now.
Cameroonias of English speaking being question in French and some say we are one, we are not one the francophones should stop pretending and forget about us or will pay a heavy price for their greed.
Do all anglophones speak french? nonsense. I am sure all these magistrates have a fair mastery of english but for a trial of this magnitude it is better to have an interpreter just so that nothing is lost in translation. Here an interpreter is being provided by the state which is the right thing to do. Canada is bilingual also but how many canadians master both languages.
The state is actually being very kinds to them because in others spheres, treason is actually dealt with by summarily execution.
The Adm-in of this s!te is quite partisan and for a while, one has been contenting himself from articles from different s!tes.
It is quite regrettable the best source of your information has been CRTV.
This case will likely suffer many adjournment for 2 reasons..the biya regime cant detained/sentence these guys mindful of intl pressure and status quo of the english speaking regions. history can be our guide..handful of human right advocates still in new bell hoping for green light & for those released recently..they were in for not less than 5yrs……
releasing this guys will mean anglophones have triumph which of course will reinforce the ongoing crisis since the spear-headers are out which means they can continue….in the event that they are sentenced…i’m afraid the tutsis & hutus regrets might shower us
The only Conscious people in that court room are the real G’s by the likes on Bobisky and the rest. The others including the judges and the imposter in Etoudi are the real slaves. nothing but Slaves. I weep for that continent. French FOOLS indeed. New Slaves
Before a State Consul issues a warrant, s/he must have been provided with overwhelming evidence by investigators. This is unconstitutional to the highest level that this is the second time this trial has been adjourned, but yet La Republic has failed to provide any shred of evidence. It has been widely speculated that La Republic is looking for a time frame to fabricate evidence.
La Republic has failed to understand that there can be any forms of dialogue; any valid resolutions; and any schools resuming with these guys still in detention. Southern Cameroonians have endured 55 years of systemic marginalization in a system where they refer to us as “Les Biafrans” and “L’ennemi dans la Maison” and where we are considered sub-class citizens unfit to hold high-profile public positions.
Systemic marginalization, Social exclusion and horizontal inequalities breds a fertile ground in which a conflict can arise. @La Republic….. Tu chechers et tu trouvera. We are not backing down anytime soon.