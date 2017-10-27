Violence in NW&SW Regions – Seized Weapon Caches, Suspects Presented in Court

This took place at the Yaounde Military Tribunal on October 26 alongside the trial of Mancho Bibixy and 10 others still under detention.
Weapon caches seized in Mbengwi, Momo Division of the North West Region on 2nd and 3rd August 2017 by elements of the North West Regional Delegation of National Security alongside their alleged holders have been presented to the State Prosecutor at the Military Tribunal in Yaounde. This was yesterday October 26, 2017.
The gadgets susceptible to producing bombs and explosives comprised among others; semi-automatic firearms, night vision devices with a telemeter laser, shooting goggles and a firing episcope equipped with amour plating. There were also bipods for precision weapons, gun chargers for snipers, containers equipped with explosive charges; detonator cords, explosive device switches, timers and other devices for the manufacture of improvised explosive devices.
These and other gadgets, likewise the chief suspect, Dasi Alfred Ngyah and two others were for the first time since their arrest presented to the State Prosecutor at the Yaounde Military Tribunal, Engono Thaddée Eric.
The State Prosecutor took time off to explain to the media the magnitude of the danger in the seized gadgets to public security. Dasi Alfred and partners in crime, the State Prosecutor disclosed, have been under a pursuit since 2015 for partaking in a related activity. He is said to have been the brain behind a network previously identified as the perpetrator of a foiled attack in prelude to the May 20, 2015 National Day celebrations in Bamenda.
Thereafter the seizure of the arsenal and the arrest of the suspects, Communication Minister in a press conference disclosed that Dasi Alfred had admitted being a member of the Ambazonia and the main leader of the armed wing of the “Liberation Movement of Southern Cameroonians.” The chief suspect is said to have asserted that he personally acquired the bomb and explosive devices abroad and ferried to Cameroon through a neighbouring country.
Yesterday’s presentation of the weapon caches and suspects signalled the end of preliminary investigations and the State Prosecutor will now petition the Military Tribunal with a Direct Commitment Order for justice to take its course.
Sources say they will be charged with acts of terrorism, going by the 2014 law on the suppression of acts of terrorism in the country. As the displayed weapon caches attracted visitors to the Military Tribunal courtyard, the courtroom was busy trying Mancho Bibixy and 10 others still under detention for allegedly fuelling violence in the North West and South West Regions last year.
Their crimes range from complicity in acts of terrorism, hostility against the fatherland, insurrection, group rebellion, incitation of civil war, financing terrorism, propagation of false information, among others.
They have been detained since early this year alongside 55 others who benefitted from the Head of State’s benevolence on August 30, 2017 ordering the discontinuance of proceedings pending before the Yaounde Military Tribunal.
Hearing yesterday centred on examination- in-chief and cross examination of a witness. The case was adjourned to November 30, 2017 for the State Prosecutor to bring witnesses that are yet to testify against the detainees.
Good investigative job with the help of locals.
Round them up and to knodengui.
“Apprentice sorciers”
A drowning man sakes a momentary footing even on sliding rocks.
Obasanjo gave Bakassi to LR. He has offiered Biya the best offer on earth and that is to leave Power Now. He has further offered to negotiate Southern Cameroon exit from LR-another best chance on earth before things turn ugle “l’ex-Chef de l’Etat nigérian évoque la crise dans les régions du Sud-Ouest et du Nord- Ouest et dénonce les dangers de l’éternisation au pouvoir par des Présidents.
Dans une interview accordée le 25 octobre 2017 dans le journal panafricain, Jeune Afrique, Olusegun Obasanjo donne sa lecture sur la crise anglophone au Cameroun, le fédéralisme réclamé par certains leaders anglophones et la longévité de Paul Biya au pourvoir”.
@Brandinoman
Thank you. It is always a pleasure to read a contribution which offers something new and relevant to the topic under review. Our journey is long, yet we adore digressions that consume time and energy.
It is only Cameroon Tribune that can report such stories.The last kick of a dying horse.No amount of this drama will save Biya and acolytes from genocide and crime against humanity at the ICC.You can kill unarmed anglophone civilians on the guise that they are terrorist.And turn around and stage court cases with bombs aledge to have been caugth from people from Mbengwi.Nothing will save Biya and acolytes this time around.Let them feel free to stage their court cases.Biya and acolytes have been killing protesters in the past and they have gone free,but not this time around.Dem don touch bitter leaf……
After reading the weapons combination I pictured a scene of Zero Dark Thirty and Lone Survivor put together then I realized it’s Biya Tribune…..mschewwwwwww!
When a hand keeps going behind, it will soon comeback with feaces. LaRepublique seems to be crafting its own doom by repeatedly knocking at the devil’s door. They are not going to sleep until they bully people into awakening the Boko Haram Ayissi Eyebe said was in the northern part of the country. Any French colonial outpost excels at propaganda as directed by their handlers in Paris.