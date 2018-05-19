Washington demande à Paul Biya de passer la main

APAnews | L’ambassadeur des États-Unis au Cameroun, Peter Henry Barlerin, a demandé, par voie de communiqué, au chef de l’État, Paul Biya, de «penser à son héritage et de faire comme Nelson Mandela et George Washington», d’anciens présidents sud-africain et américain ayant permis une transition politique pacifique dans leurs pays respectifs.

Dans un communiqué publié vendredi après-midi, le diplomate, conseille à Biya, au pouvoir depuis 36 ans, de «réfléchir à son héritage et à comment il souhaite que l’on se souvienne de lui dans les livres d’histoire».

Jeudi, l’ambassadeur avait été reçu en audience en audience au Palais de l’unité par le chef de l’Etat à qui il a remis un message de félicitations du président Donald Trump à l’occasion de la fête nationale du Cameroun qui sera célébrée demain dimanche.

Le communiqué de l’ambassadeur a suscité la vive réaction du ministre en charge de la Communication et porte-parole du gouvernement, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, qui sur les ondes d’une radio internationale a déclaré que le peuple camerounais était «souverain», et n’est donc «pas disposé à accepter quelque diktat que ce soit de la part de telle ou telle puissance».

Selon le ministre, Paul Biya est «un homme d’honneur, soucieux, naturellement, de la lecture qu’on fera de lui une fois qu’il aura organisé sa succession le moment venu».

M. Tchiroma s’est ainsi dit «persuadé» que le chef de l’État camerounais «entrera dans l’histoire par la grande porte, parce qu’il est conscient de sa responsabilité», et qu’«il ne s’écoule pas une seconde sans qu’il ne pense à l’avenir» du Cameroun.

Au-delà de cet appel à Paul Biya à passer la main, Peter Henry Barlerin, évoquant la crise sécessionniste en zones anglophones du Cameroun, a accusé l’armée de commettre des «assassinats ciblés» dans les régions frondeuses du Nord-Ouest et du Sud-Ouest.

Le diplomate, sans épargner les activistes séparatistes à l’origine de «meurtres de gendarmes» et d’«enlèvements de fonctionnaires», a dénoncé des détentions de présumés sécessionnistes sans accès à un soutien juridique, à la famille ou à la Croix-Rouge mais également des incendies, des pillages de villages par les forces de défense et de sécurité.

Les affrontements entre sécessionnistes «ambazoniens» et armée loyaliste, dans un contexte marqué par des attentats et des prises d’otages, ont à ce jour fait 120 morts chez les civils et quelque 70 assassinats dans les rangs de l’armée depuis octobre 2016, selon des sources concordantes.