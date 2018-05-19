Washington demande à Paul Biya de passer la main

APAnews | L’ambassadeur des États-Unis au Cameroun, Peter Henry Barlerin, a demandé, par voie de communiqué, au chef de l’État, Paul Biya, de «penser à son héritage et de faire comme Nelson Mandela et George Washington», d’anciens présidents sud-africain et américain ayant permis une transition politique pacifique dans leurs pays respectifs.
Dans un communiqué publié vendredi après-midi, le diplomate, conseille à Biya, au pouvoir depuis 36 ans, de «réfléchir à son héritage et à comment il souhaite que l’on se souvienne de lui dans les livres d’histoire».
Jeudi, l’ambassadeur avait été reçu en audience en audience au Palais de l’unité par le chef de l’Etat à qui il a remis un message de félicitations du président Donald Trump à l’occasion de la fête nationale du Cameroun qui sera célébrée demain dimanche.
Le communiqué de l’ambassadeur a suscité la vive réaction du ministre en charge de la Communication et porte-parole du gouvernement, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, qui sur les ondes d’une radio internationale a déclaré que le peuple camerounais était «souverain», et n’est donc «pas disposé à accepter quelque diktat que ce soit de la part de telle ou telle puissance».
Selon le ministre, Paul Biya est «un homme d’honneur, soucieux, naturellement, de la lecture qu’on fera de lui une fois qu’il aura organisé sa succession le moment venu».
M. Tchiroma s’est ainsi dit «persuadé» que le chef de l’État camerounais «entrera dans l’histoire par la grande porte, parce qu’il est conscient de sa responsabilité», et qu’«il ne s’écoule pas une seconde sans qu’il ne pense à l’avenir» du Cameroun.
Au-delà de cet appel à Paul Biya à passer la main, Peter Henry Barlerin, évoquant la crise sécessionniste en zones anglophones du Cameroun, a accusé l’armée de commettre des «assassinats ciblés» dans les régions frondeuses du Nord-Ouest et du Sud-Ouest.
Le diplomate, sans épargner les activistes séparatistes à l’origine de «meurtres de gendarmes» et d’«enlèvements de fonctionnaires», a dénoncé des détentions de présumés sécessionnistes sans accès à un soutien juridique, à la famille ou à la Croix-Rouge mais également des incendies, des pillages de villages par les forces de défense et de sécurité.
Les affrontements entre sécessionnistes «ambazoniens» et armée loyaliste, dans un contexte marqué par des attentats et des prises d’otages, ont à ce jour fait 120 morts chez les civils et quelque 70 assassinats dans les rangs de l’armée depuis octobre 2016, selon des sources concordantes.
Biya and his regime don’t care. They are cultists that live on blood of cameroonians. The more people die the stronger and longer they stay in power. They will be defeated one day. People shouldn’t die over them. Biya and his French colonizers are involved in agreements to keep former French colonies forever slave to France. Biya is loyal to France and US can’t change regime in Cameroon until France see the need to do so. Africa is forever doomed continent under foreign influence. Even if ambazonia succeed they will still remain like a peace of meat to the colonizers.
The US Ambassador has exposed the evils of the Etoudi Junta.
The ICC has already opened preliminary investigation proceedings.
@ mvomeka
For the record icc was created by France lol hahahahhahahahahahahah
No the U.K. or Eu nyamfuka
The junior staff in the US embassy in Yaounde need to do their job. The new ambassador should be briefed about the things that happened before his arrival as the new ambassador.
President Biya already said it that he would want to be remembered as someone who brought democracy together with rigor and moralization to Cameroon. What could be better than celebrating these as well as the birth of his illustrious predecessor’s wife on May 20 ?
I don’t see a lot of comments here or people like mbappe and his crew only comment when our people are killed .lol your man biya will not last forever.
@cavani
see me this raccoon who told you biya was God ; even if biya is not here today the fact it’s an ambazonia member will never be a president . For now we are killing them “ terrorist “.
@ JD, you sound funny always. What is the democracy etc, that Biya brought and should
be remembered for it? When Muna, Foncha, Endeley etc were running all over the country
during / after Enugu, what was that period all about? Which one comes first – UPC or CPDM?
With almost all the ministers, to say it better, that are singing and dancing in Kondengui,
those on the run, civil servants stealing left and right etc, will that history book, be credible
enought to be allowed in circulation and schools?
Why would JD, not want a 20th May celebration thyme like: ` Let biya go`?
@Joshua
You are a good person. Please continue to do what you do, knowing that we appreciate your efforts.
As for what I state, which you fail to understand, do not let it bother you. I don’t expect everyone to understand and I try to do the barest minimum of teaching.
@Joshua
Biggggg fake news soooo fabricated
John [email protected] organisimg complete co operation with locals in the north to supress the horrific possible damages by forigen forces do not tally with burning down villages in other areas where you are commander in chief .Its a complete contrast to the armys good reputation working out of the country with international peace programmes over the many years of this commander in chief .Maybe burning down village news is not true ,but announcements by diverse entities have been going on for some time and tallies with people fleeing ,its not exactly what taxpayers and citizens pay for is it ?
Dis kind head butt di pulverize target ! Pharaon, Colby, Zam Zam, Ras Foolish Banga, Pinguiss, Mbamois, have been struck dumb! Queen yi offspring, wey happen for strong pass yi mani don tok and yi take na side for pipo wey dem di tok yi and yi mami yi language. Time di cam wey Biya na France and France na UN di backfire, na start yi don start soo!
@firefighter
Stop talking rubbish where it’s the U.K.
Like I mentioned biya equal France ; France equal USA ; USA equal United Nations
George Washington&Nelson Mandela. Comparing Biya with 2 outstanding leaders like the 2 is an insult to the World. The US ambassador must have grade 9 education . No well educated person would compare Biya to even Zuma not to mention the 2 above. Sorry Mr. Ambassador..you have displayed a lack of historic knowledge..and Trump-POTUS might not keep you long in LRC
George Washington and Nelson Mandela are good models for President Biya to EMULATE is not a comparison; it is a recommendation for the latter to try and look up/rise to the status/level of the former.
@John Dinga
I started losing some respect for you “ so to you Georgia Washington was a good model for you “ please you need to go and learn America history well “