Waste disposal,collection is free of charge-HYSACAM

Journal du Cameroun | Cameroon’s Health and Sanitation Company, popularly known as HYSACAM, has condemned irresponsible acts by some of its workers stating that collection of waste is free of charge.

In a statement issued by the company’s communication unit on April 6, HYSACAM decried acts of workers who collect money fro locals for waste disposal.

The management in the statement states that urban waste chain: collection, transport, treatment, recycling and recovery is a free public service paid by the state.

HYSACAM urged locals to denounce agents who collect bribes for proper sanctioning.