Watch the Comeback: Onana and United Reach UEL Semifinals – Match Highlights

In a night of drama, passion, and sheer determination, Manchester United pulled off a sensational comeback to book their place in the UEFA Europa League semifinals — and at the heart of it all stood goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Although he could do little about Lyon’s goals, with defensive lapses costing United early on, Onana’s resilience never wavered. The Cameroonian keeper delivered crucial saves and stood tall when it mattered most, embodying the grit and belief that fueled United’s unforgettable turnaround.

After the final whistle, a triumphant Onana took to social media with just four words: “Built with Onana mentality.” A statement that perfectly captured the fighting spirit he brought to the pitch.

Backed by unwavering support from the United faithful, Onana proved once again why he is a key figure in this European campaign.

Stay tuned and watch the highlights of this thrilling second-leg tie, where Manchester United mounted one of the most memorable comebacks of the season (the video may not be available in all countries).