Western Cameroon King visits Texas Tech Library [+video]

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) –

Today the Texas Tech Libraries hosted King Fo’Zoo II, from the Awing tribe in Western Cameroon.

The trip was a way for Fo’Zoo II to learn of western practices in agriculture from the Southwest Collection/ Special Collections Libraries. Fo’Zoo II has previously made trips to the United States to learn of agricultural practices, but never to the West Texas area.

Today he was able to tour the Ranching Heritage Center and Saturday there will be a celebration on the Tech campus.

