Which are the most diverse World Cup 2018 teams?

CGTN | About one in six players at this year’s World Cup in Russia had some migration background, having been born abroad or having at least one parent of foreign descent, according to a rough tally by CGTN.

As the migrant debate rages on in Europe and elsewhere, here is a breakdown of some of the teams and some comments players have made about their background and country of adoption.

I remember the night that we arrived with the bus, it was very cold in Switzerland… My dad and my mother just wanted something better for us. You have to be brave to move your family from your comfort zone.

Switzerland’s Valon Behrami, born in the former Yugoslavia.

At this year’s tournament, Switzerland, Belgium, France, Germany and Australia fielded teams that relied heavily on players from immigrant families.

Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, conversely, called up two dozen foreign-born players whose families had emigrated, mostly to France, and who returned to play for the national team.

Swiss melting pot

Probably the most eclectic mix of players has been the Swiss squad:

– Yvon Mvogo, Francois Moubandje, Breel Embolo were born in Cameroon.

– Johan Djourou was born in Cote d’Ivoire, Gelson Fernandez in Cape Verde.

– Xherdan Shaqiri, Valon Behrami, Blerim Dzemaili were born in former Yugoslavia; Granit Xhaka, Haris Seferovic, Josip Drmic and Mario Gavranovic have parents who came from former Yugoslavia.

– 14 Swiss players, including all of the above, have dual citizenship.

– Ricardo Rodriguez, whose father is Spanish and mother Chilean, holds triple citizenship.