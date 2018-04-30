Who is Franck Evina? Bayern Munich’s 17-year-old phenom

Ghanasoccernet | Normally when the ball hits the back of the net for the home side at the Allianz Arena and the stadium announcer bellows the name “Franck” it is a certain Monsieur Ribery the Bayern Munich faithful are celebrating. Sooner rather than later, though, they may have to get used to another Franck stealing the headlines. Franck Evina. Remember the name.

Bayern are renowned for producing some of the world’s best footballing talent, but in recent years the production line has slowed and even chairman Uli Hoeneß has said that he wants to see more fruit of the record champions’ labour.

Now, the likes of Lukas Mai have come into the spotlight and another name is now set to make his Bundesliga bow. Step forward, Franck Evina. The Cameroon-born bulldozer of a forward has been with Bayern since he was seven and, after registering 26 goals and 15 assists in 48 appearances over two seasons with the Under-17s, made the most of his time playing alongside the likes of seasoned Bundesliga pros Kingsley Coman, Mats Hummels and Thomas Müller in pre-season.

