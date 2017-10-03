How will Cameroon fix its language divide? [+video]

Secession has been the talk of the week, from the Kurdish region of Iraq to Catalonia in Spain.
And on Sunday, English-speaking parts of Cameroon joined the trend by demanding their own independence.
Police shot and killed at least eight people in the western regions of the country. The rallies took place on the very day Cameroon’s English and French regions had united 56 years earlier.
There have been similar protests for almost a year now, but until recently they only had called for reforms.
Cameroons’s English-speaking minority say they are being marginalised by the French-speaking majority.
So, what does this unrest mean for Cameroon’s unity?
Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam
Guests:
Hans de Marie Heungoup – Cameroon analyst, International Crisis Group
Albert Nchinda – Political blogger focusing on Cameroon
Michael Amoah – Associate, Africa International Affairs Programme at the London School of Economics
Source: Al Jazeera News
The unrest means that Anglophones don’t want the so-called ‘unity’ with murderers any more. Francofools headed by blood thirsty biya have proven that the lives of Anglophones aren’t important to them. We want OUT. The UN should organize a legitimate referendum for us to decide our destiny. The UN should also stop politicizing the fate and lives of a people. They contributed immensely to all this menace. Unity is never by force. NATO forces should have better killed Paul Biya than Muanmar Gaddafi. A foolish president whose opinion is a law and who ignores tabled problems by professionals calling them names, locking them up and even killing some of them… You call suck vamp a human. Biya, you will rot in hell.
Such a referendum will involve the entire nation of Cameroon. Those that split Kamerun into two without a referendum know that all too well. Be careful what you wish for… and stop sending poor children on the streets to be slaughtered in vain.
How can the fate of Anglophones in a referendum include the entire nation my friend? It’s like having an enemy and asking him to help u solve a problem. Does that make any sense? U know the outcome.
Francophones are comfortable with the status quo so they don’t need to b part of anglophone problems which they don’t even seem to understand and think it’s a language problem. It’s deeper than that
There is no such thing as a “language issue” in Kamerun at least for what concerns French vs English.
There is issues with poverty, lack of jobs, etc. These issues concern all Kamerunians.
English so called issue is being used by some to manipulate others imbeciles.
There is a system in place in Kamerun that does not benefit all Kamerunians, that system does not benefit most so-called Anglos as most so-called francos.
The system in place is for certain elite and people from all tribes are part of that corrupt elite.
If someone believe the problem is outside this corrupt “elite”, please you will have to elaborate as to have a healthy debate instead of what has been happening on this forum.
Have the courage to call a spade a spade, its about two different people , two different cultures, two different heritage, two different History, two different territories two different way of looking into the future of course two different languages as well and way beyond that
What heritage?!!! You are fighting to uphold a European heritage, and wonder why the entire universe looks upon you as a man with absolutely no value!
You chant Common law; Civil law; Anglo-saxon education system; CFA… and all what not, and expect to be respected on earth! When will you ever stand up like a real man and create agencies that are based on your own value system? Folks like you are exactly the reason why other races looks at Africans as mentally inferior people. What a pity!