Wolfsburg sign France winger Ntep until 2021

2 days ago 1 Comment

Struggling Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg signed winger Paul-Georges Ntep from France’s Stade Rennes on a deal to 2021 on Monday as they look to boost their attack and avoid relegation.

Ntep is the fourth player to join the Wolves since Jan. 1, following the arrival of Yunus Malli, Riechedly Bazoer and Victor Osimhen and the departure for a reported $40 million of Julian Draxler to Paris St Germain.

“With Paul-Georges we have managed to greatly improve our quality on the wings,” said coach Ismael Valerien. “He is lightning quick, very skilled and has a lot of experience despite his young age.

The Cameroon-born 24-year-old scored 18 goals in 74 Ligue 1 matches for Stade Rennes after joining midway through the 2013/14 season. He has also won two caps for France.

Wolfsburg are in 13th place, three points off the relegation playoff spot with the league resuming later in the month.

MARCA.com

