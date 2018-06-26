Home / Business / WorldRemit partners with UBA Cameroon to ease money transfers

June 26, 2018 1 Comment

Business in Cameroon | In a statement published this day June 25, 2018, WorldRemit announces a partnership with UBA Cameroon. Thanks to this partnership, all the 70,000 clients of UBA Cameroon can transfer money around the world thanks to the WorldRemit’s platform. In addition, those clients’ relatives can withdraw money at the various WorldRemit points disseminated around the country.

Let’s remind that WorldRemit, leader of the digital money transfer market, has already concluded such partnership with Banque Atlantique, and Express Union which has 700 sales points in Cameroon.

According to Andrew Stewart, Regional Director of Africa and the Middle East at WorldRemit, Cameroon holds a strategic place for this company in Africa. “Cameroon is our most important market in Francophone Africa. It is also the fastest growing one with 120% annual growth”, he said.

One comment

  1. tim
    June 26, 2018 at 15:23

    Worldremit Not to be trusted as I have found out to my cost

