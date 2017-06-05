Zachary Nkwo, veteran sportscaster dies

News of the demise of Zachary Tokoto Nkwo, Cameroon’s all-time best sports commentator spread across nation on Sunday June 4. Uncle Zack as he was fondly called reportedly died at the Mount Mary Hospital in Buea after a protracted illness.

The acclaimed veteran was known for his exceptional prowess in sports reporting in decades. He thrilled his audience of the then Radio Cameroon with impeccable sports commentaries and could paint a picture in the minds of listeners to the extent they could see themselves in the game though away from the pitch.

After the news of his passing was announced, many journalists and admirers took to social media to pay the veteran sportscaster tribute. Many describe him as an icon and an undisputable source of inspiration particularly for the younger generation.

His younger brother, Professor Julius Ngoh reportedly told Cameroon News Agency that Zachary Nkwo was like an uncle to him. Hear him; “In fact I am completely devastated because I never expected him to leave us so soon. We have been very close especially after the untimely death of our sister in 2012 and the death of his daughter same year really impact don him and we can say that he never recovered from that.

And in spite of the fact that I was transferred to Bamenda whenever I am here I make sure I spend time with him. Those who are in Bokwaongo know that he was a very simple man and that is why one family gave him their daughter who was with him at the hospital. He was very understanding and loved to share.”

Journal du Cameroun