Zamalek is close to sign Cameroon’s coach

A source in Zamalek revealed that officials in the club discuss negotiations with the Cameroon’s coach, the Belgian Hugo Broos to lead the whites, replacing the Portuguese Inacio whose contract was officially terminated by mutual consent.

An insider said that the Belgian coach asked to get one million and 500 thousand Euros as an annual for him alone, meaning that his assistants would get their salaries as well.

However, Zamalek directors offered the coach’s agent 900,000 euros a year for the coach and his assistants. The offer was rejected, but Zamalek officials are still in negotiations with him.

