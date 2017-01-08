Zimbabwe squad fights for better deals on eve of Africa Cup of Nations

Zimbabwe’s national football team left Harare for the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday following a row with Zimbabwe Football Association officials over allowances and bonuses.
Players refused to board a flight on Saturday for Cameroon where they will play a friendly on Tuesday before continuing to Gabon where they will feature in Group B in Franceville with Algeria, Tunisia and Senegal.
“We had a fruitful meeting and the players and administration reached an amicable solution,” ZIFA spokesman Xolisani Gwesela told AFP.
On Friday, players sat in hotel corridors and refused to attend a farewell dinner at which the country’s vice-prresident, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was guest of honour.
“ZIFA totally condemns the behaviour portrayed by the team and their desire to hold the nation at ransom in their quest to earn money that this economy cannot sustain,” the association said.
The players have rejected an offer of 950 euros for appearance fees and want nearly 5,000 euros instead. They also want daily allowances to be increased from 47 to 140 euros for players based in Zimbabwe and from 94 to 474 euros for foreign-based players.
The move, on the eve of a tournament for which Zimbabwe has not qualified since 2006, is likely to divide opinion. Zimbabwe’s economy has been wrecked by hyperinflation. President Robert Mugabe’s government has been accused of corruption and overseeing the collapse of a once booming agricultural industry.
Last year Zimbabwe was expelled from the 2018 World Cup preliminary competition because the country’s FA had failed to pay 63,000 euros owed to former national team coach Jose Claudinei Georgini.
MESSAGE FROM FON GORJI DINKA.
————
Fellow Ambazonians, Fellow Children of God
I am Fon Fongum Gorji-Dinka
I had no intention to speak out at this time but I decided to do so in response to phone and emails calling on me to speak out as the Father of Ambazonia.
I want to first of all say I am not the father of Ambazonia; the father of Ambazonia is the Lord God who thousands of years ago, created the Ambas Bay, the zone of which geography identifies as Ambazonia. I am only the little creature the lord God used to put Ambazonia into writing through the pamphlets I wrote in 1985 on the Ambazonian Revolt.
It is the Lord God himself who kick started the Ambazonian Revolt by making President Paul Biya enact Restoration law 84/01 on 2 January 1984 dissolving the illegal union of our two countries and restoring them back as mutually sovereign and independent of each other again, as they were before the illegal union which was first called Federal Republic and later United Republic of Cameroun.
President Biya only realized it when I called on him to withdraw from Ambazonia in compliance with his restoration law. This is proof positive that the restoration of Ambazonia’s independence is an act of God. President Biya arrested me and I was tortured till I suffered a stroke which paralysed my left side. He then charged me before the Cameroun military Tribunal with high treason punishable with death by a firing squad.
The Lord God made the tribunal dismiss the case, but President Biya rearrested me and put me under indefinite house arrest; from there I made my escape into exile in 1988.
In 1990 I went to the United Nations with our case and after studying they advised (i) that a Proclamation should be made formalizing the restoration of our country’s independence with its geographical identity as Ambazonia; (ii) that a formal request be made for a seat at the United Nations including a request for the UN to put Cameroun out of Ambazonia. This we did. And the UN said Ambazonia’s seat at the UN would only be available when our elected representatives stop attending Cameroun Parliament.
Meanwhile in 1992 we made President Biya acknowledge Ambazonia as an independent nation, through the Bamenda High Court case HCB/28/92. The proceedings appear verbatim in the English edition of the Cameroun News Paper LE MESSAGER of 10 February 1993.
With that News Paper I approached Nigeria’s Head of State General Sani Abacha to use his Good Offices to get President Biya withdraw from Ambazonia in compliance with the Cameroun restoration law 84/01 and Cameroun High Court judgement HCB/28/92.
When president Biya rejected Nigeria’s Good offices General Abacha sent Nigerian troops to occupy Ambazonia’s oil rich Bakassi Peninsula. General Abacha offered to withdraw from the Peninsula when President Biya withdraws to the east of the Mungo River.
Cameroun sued Nigeria at the International Court of Justice; and the Court ordered both Cameroun and Nigeria to withdraw to their boundaries as obtained at independence.
Then in January 2005 the United Nations got both Nigeria and Cameroun to sign a treaty to comply with the judgement of the International Court of Justice. And Cameroun’s President Biya signed it saying “I President Paul Biya of the Republic of Cameroon, in a bid to provide lasting peace to the Bakassi conflict, do hereby commit myself and my government to respect the territorial boundaries of my country as obtained at its independence.” And Cameroun’s independence was on 1 January 1960 when Ambazonia was still part of the Nigerian Federation.
In 2009 the Lord God made the United Nations surveyors go and build huge pillars along the international boundary line which separates Cameroun from Ambazonia.
When President Biya says Cameroun is one and indivisible we say yes but Ambazonia is not part of Cameroun. Cameroun constitution says the National Assembly President becomes interim Head of State till a new president is elected within 90 days, but when Ahidjo resigned Paul Biya was illegally made Head of State in order to prevent then National Assembly President S T Muna becoming interim Cameroon Head of State because he being an Ambazonian was not a Cameroonian. So President Biya has been illegal President from day one to this day.
Let me reaffirm that with effect from 2 January 1984, Ambazonia’s independence became no longer a matter for debate. And Ambazonia would take its seat at the United Nations once our elected representatives resign from Cameroun Parliament.
We therefore salute and hail our Hon. MP Wirba for leading the way in standing tall to be counted in support of our people’s demand which is summarised in these 12 words:
Cameroun Public Servants Go Home, Ambazonian Senators and MPs Come back Home.
We are therefore thankful to our lawyers, the teachers and the masses who have made the strike a national one enabling us to have the Civil Society Consortium as our home front leadership.
We call on the Consortium to stand firm with the strike till illegal President Biya withdraws from Ambazonia and till our Members resign from Cameroun Parliament; so that Ambazonia can take its seat at the United Nations. This will provide legal cover for the foreign assistance we need to reconstruct our governing organs in accordance with Ambazonia’s constitution, and that is our 1960 constitution modified to replace the Queen of England with a native Ambazonian as Ambazonia’s Head of State.
In this connection we issued one ordinance creating Ambazonian Civil Defence Force to absorb our boys from Cameroun security forces, and another ordinance creating an interim Ambazonian government consisting of the 12 most important ministries. We will appoint persons to head the ministries only after consultations with the Civil Society Consortium which is leading the Home Front Activities.
Fellow Ambazonians together let us pray to our most merciful and everlasting Father almighty, to glorify Himself early by giving us victory sooner than later. This we pray in the name and through the blood of our Lord Jesus Christ; Now and for evermore Amen. Thank you Father.
BREAKING NEWS: SOUTH WEST CHIEFS IN DISARRAY
BaretaNews has been reliably informed by one of their highly placed sources that the South West Chiefs who met secretly in a meeting a few hours ago ended in a deadlock as the chiefs refused to collect bribe from chief Atem Ebako. The chiefs had drafted a communiqué endorsing the Bishop’s position but attempts by Chief Atem Ebako to cajole the chiefs with bribes to call for schools resumption was vehemently rejected by a majority of the chiefs leading to chaos and a deadlock. The drafted communique was torn.
UNESCO sends warning message!!
In a private message to govt, the UN agency has expressed concerns over the teachers strike and has warned that the school year will be nullified in accordance with UN guidelines. Contrary to information circulating that the school year has been declared blank, it was rather just a warning message. In response, the gangster regime told the UN body that all the students and teachers of west Cameroon want to go to school but are being blocked by extremist trade unionists. According to the govt, schools will be jamped to capacity next week as prove of this. UNESCO has thus sent monitors in the field. If it turns out to be a lie then expect more drama in the days ahead. Please just one more week!! Resist this evil. They are desperate to force children to school. Don’t allow this evil. Our demands must be met. The voice of the people must be heard.
May God help us all.
copied as received