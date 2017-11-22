Zimbabwe’s Mugabe resigns, ending four decades of rule

HARARE, Nov 21 (Reuters) – Robert Mugabe resigned as Zimbabwe’s president on Tuesday a week after the army and his former political allies moved against him, ending four decades of rule by a man who turned from independence hero to archetypal African strongman.
The 93-year-old had clung on for a week after an army takeover and expulsion from his own ruling ZANU-PF party, but resigned shortly after parliament began an impeachment process seen as the only legal way to force him out.
Wild celebrations broke out at a joint sitting of parliament when Speaker Jacob Mudenda announced Mugabe’s resignation and suspended the impeachment procedure.
People danced and car horns blared on the streets of Harare at news that the era of Mugabe – who has led Zimbabwe since independence in 1980 – was finally over.
Some people held posters of Zimbabwean army chief General Constantino Chiwenga and former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose sacking this month triggered the military takeover that forced Mugabe to resign.
Mugabe is the only leader Zimbabwe has known since a guerrilla struggle ended white-minority rule in the former Rhodesia.
It had to happen, one way or the other. A warrior who took on Ian Smith and the Brits but failed to make things better for his compatriots. At almost 94, the insatiable quest for power lingered & even in death this man wished to keep his legacy going with a wife whom he adulterated & bore children even when both of them were married to different spouses.
The Lancaster Land agreement was forced by the Brits and land redistribution to rightful owners was a good thing but came only after the Africans opposed him. He was an anti-colonial warrior but also a bad manager. The same is true for Biya & was true for Mobutu, who was deceived by western imperialists into taking an anti-communist stance but who was quickly abandoned after the fall of Soviet Union. Mobutu was ousted & died in Morocco.
The Zimbabwean military has proved that guns are not always the best answer.
I agree Sir.Biya just got promoted into second position in Africa.With Eduardo Dos Santos and Mugabe gone,i will advise him to resolve the anglophone crises very fast before the southern light from Angola and Zimbabwe is turn on him
This is civility and patriotism at its finest. The world has a lot to learn from such a peaceful power transition. Unfortunately, there are lots of hypocrites who would have love to see fighting broke out so that they could step in as peace makers and secure access to Zim diamonds and arable acres of land. Other loud-mouth hypocrites are quick to warn Zimbabweans as their bench mark remains Libya post Ghadaffi. For such rotting minds, the King of Etoudi should continue reigning with his tribal iron fist because there is no other option even without giving it a try. Sad. Well done General Chiwenga! You and your men have thought the world a lesson unprecedented. The party is bigger than any individual when its decisions are weighed on the scale of judicial balance. Time for an inclusive govt
It is one of the most educated country south of the sahara.In Cameroon,we dont have soldiers.We have but some uneducated alcholics in military fatigues
Good news, but will it be better now? Of coarse not, another dictator who loves money and power will take over. Thats Africa! Same with Ambazonia. Would it be better than Cameroon? No, the president will also turn into a dictator after a couple of years.
@John Dhont aka Korup forest,
you are one of those pimps that have been praying for anarchy to reign so that your kind can step in as saviors. Senegal, Ghana, Tanzania, Zambia, Botswana, Malawi, Nigeria, Benin are examples of countries where power transition has been peaceful. They are also in Africa. Any country that has been touched by your corrupt French/Belgian crockery switched from paying allegiance to their people to Mulier/Leopold. But get a grip, this very generation will kick you crooked French/Belgian pimps out of Africa. See the mess your kind has transformed Congo into. You should be ashamed of your self.
