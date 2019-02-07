10 separatists killed and 6 soldiers wounded in clash in Cameroon’s troubled Anglophone region

YAOUNDE, Feb. 7 APAnews | — Cameroon army said on Thursday ten armed separatists were killed and six soldiers wounded in a clash in Ndawara, a locality in Northwest, one of the country’s two strife-torn English-speaking regions.
“Secessionist terrorists ambushed a military truck in Ndawara. They stood on a hill and started rolling down stones to hit the vehicle. Six soldiers were wounded, among whom three were seriously injured.” The army said in a statement.
The army regularly refers to armed separatists as “secessionist terrorists”.
On Tuesday, armed separatists began what they called a “10-day lockdown” banning all sorts of activities in the two war-torn Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest from Tuesday to Feb. 14 as a move to disrupt National Youth Day activities expected to be celebrated on Feb. 11.
An armed insurgency started in the regions in November 2017, after separatists declared the “independence” of a “nation” they called “Ambazonia”, complaining of systematic marginalization of minority anglophones in the largely French-speaking country.
Fighting is escalating in the two regions despite repeated appeals by President Paul Biya for separatists to give up their weapons and follow the right track.
LRC terrorists ALWAYS neutralise “secessionists”
However, the secessionists” NEVER EVER neutralise LRC terrorists. A few are only WOUNDED.
WONDERS SHALL NEVER END !!!
Even the mighty US ARMY; despite all its might and firepower accepted that she lost 58,220 (yes you read me right; fifty-eight thousands two hundred and twenty) soldiers before coming to the realisation that the Vietnam war was not a war to win.
It is therefore surprising that LRC NEVER EVER lose soldiers. They are only wounded.
The truth of the matter is that Amba boys have neutralised hundreds of LRC terrorist and their Chadian mercenaries.
The only credible and compelling INDICATORS FOR SUCCESS are
1. stopping the UNSTOPPABLE momentum
2. winning the UNWINNABLE war
The dissemination of FAKE statistics about the number of “secessionists” neutralised or the number of “secessionists” who had surrendered to the so-called commission on disarmament should be taken with a pinch of salt.
Only the removal of Dictator Biya and the total dismantling of his crime syndicate can rescue the so-called “one and indivisible” LRC from disintegrating.
The Anglophone Question can no longer be resolved by presidential decrees or by the creation of useless commissions.
The earlier citizens of LRC accept the above-mentioned statement of facts, the better for their country.
There will be:
1. ZERO disarmament by Amba boys
2. ZERO celebration of 11th Feb. in SC
3. ZERO activity of the so-called Ministry of decentralisation in SC
4. ZERO elections in SC
5. ZERO activity of ELECAM in SC
6. ZERO activity of the bilingualism commission in SC
7. ZERO activity of the disarmament commission in SC
8. ZERO LRC whatsoever in SC
BYE BYE LRC, NDIAN OIL HERE WE COME
Its easy to start a war but very difficult to stop it.Why is dialogue so difficult?