10 separatists killed in Cameroon’s restive Anglophone region

March 3, 2020 3 Comments

YAOUNDE, March 2 Xinhua | Cameroon’s Minister of Communication and government spokesperson Rene Emmanuel Sadi said Monday evening 10 separatists, one soldier and a civilian have been killed in clashes between the Cameroonian army and armed separatists in the country’s troubled English-speaking region of Northwest.

According to Sadi, separatists attacked an army construction site in the region on Friday, killing one soldier and a civilian and abducting five civilians who were working on the site.

In retaliation, on Saturday, the army attacked a “fortified” base of the separatists in Small Babanki-Kedjom Ketinguh, a remote locality of the region, Sadi said.

“At the end of this crossfire, 10 secessionist terrorists including three women were neutralized,” he said in a statement, adding that the leader of the separatists popularly called “general fireman” was among those killed.

Government forces and armed separatists have been clashing since 2017.

3 comments

  1. joshua
    March 3, 2020 at 14:03

    Another round of killings after Ngarbuh. When is the second commission of
    inquiry going to start work? Is the president of Cameroon { Emmanuel Macron},
    aware of the bravery of his boys?

    Reply
  2. brandinoman
    March 3, 2020 at 15:59

    General Nka (Biya’s Boy) who replaced General Robinson(Angophone-Wum) is doing the job faster as Biya wanted. Kill as many anglophones and they would surrender. The question is who would surrender? It is not the case with Nigeria Biafra war where by Ojukwu a seasoned General called for separation from FRN. Southern Cameroons asked for a simple review of an agreement or a system that was not working and war was declared on them and a few untrained boys took up arms. To fight a war we need a brave anglophone highly trained soldier to defect from the LRC and train the Amba Boys and the war would be over in a few years and SC shall be freed! To separate form LRC is a task that must be done!

    Reply
  3. nelson
    March 3, 2020 at 16:06

    hahaha. diaspora keep sending young uneducated fools to die. amba ma head.

    Reply

