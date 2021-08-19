YAOUNDE, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) — Cameroon’s military killed at least 11 separatist fighters in an offensive in the country’s English-speaking region of Northwest, a military official said on Thursday.
Armed clashes persisted on Thursday in parts of the region where a weeklong operation by the army to secure the area and liberate hostages continued, according to Commander of the 5th Gendarmerie Region, Brigadier General Ekongwese Divine Nnoko.
Six fighters were killed in the locality of Bali where the fighters had blocked a major highway for days and five other fighters notorious for kidnapping civilians for ransom were killed in Mforya, a locality of the region where armed separatists were camping, according to Nnoko.
Among those killed were two separatist commanders suspected of the production of improvised explosive devices, according to the army.
Cameroon’s army has since 2017 been fighting English-speaking militias seeking to form a breakaway state they call “Ambazonia.” Enditem
The US and NATO killed millions of Taliban fighters.
However, the Taliban chased them away from Afghanistan because ASYMMETRICAL warfares are UNWINNABLE.
LRC will be chased away from SC KOSTE ES WAS ES WOLLE. It is simply a question of time.
“The situation in Afghanistan is talking to us. The Taliban have proven that it is possible to beat even the most sophisticated military in the world. If America can be humiliated in Afghanistan, then we can humiliate La Republique in our own territory. We can replicate what has happened in Afghanistan right here,” a commander said.
“Over the last two months, we have proven that we can inflict a lot of pain and damage on the Cameroonian army which thought it would just come here to kill our people and walk away. They have already killed more than 5,000 civilians, but we have also dealt them some deadly blows and they now know that nobody has the monopoly to kill others with impunity,” he added.
Just because they reported that they killed separatist fighters does not mean they actually killed anybody. Nforya Bafut is where they once claimed they killed Gen. Alaji but since then he has surfaced in battle. Remember, they once claimed they killed Field Marshall in Lebialem.