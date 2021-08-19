11 separatist fighters killed in military offensive in Cameroon’s restive Anglophone region

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

YAOUNDE, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) — Cameroon’s military killed at least 11 separatist fighters in an offensive in the country’s English-speaking region of Northwest, a military official said on Thursday.

Armed clashes persisted on Thursday in parts of the region where a weeklong operation by the army to secure the area and liberate hostages continued, according to Commander of the 5th Gendarmerie Region, Brigadier General Ekongwese Divine Nnoko.

Six fighters were killed in the locality of Bali where the fighters had blocked a major highway for days and five other fighters notorious for kidnapping civilians for ransom were killed in Mforya, a locality of the region where armed separatists were camping, according to Nnoko.

Among those killed were two separatist commanders suspected of the production of improvised explosive devices, according to the army.

Cameroon’s army has since 2017 been fighting English-speaking militias seeking to form a breakaway state they call “Ambazonia.” Enditem