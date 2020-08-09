12 killed, 58 injured in Cameroonian road accident

August 9, 2020

CGTN | A road accident in Cameroon’s West region has killed at least 12 people and injured 58 others, according to local police.

The accident occurred early Sunday along the Bafoussam-Foumbot highway in the region, the police said.

Witnesses said a truck transporting more than 50 farmers attempted to escape from a police checkpoint but lost track and fell down.

Twelve people, including women and children, died on the spot, witnesses said.

The 58 injured, some in “critical condition”, have been sent to the hospital, said the police.

Local authorities have ordered an immediate investigation into the tragedy.

