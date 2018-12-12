12 milliards FCFA de la Bid pour lutter contre le Vih Sida

APAnews | La Banque islamique de développement (Bid) a ouvert une ligne de crédit de 12,1 milliards de francs CFA pour le financement du Projet d’élimination de la transmission du VIH/SIDA de la mère à son enfant au Cameroun, rapporte un décret publié ce mardi par le Journal officiel (JO) .
Selon le décret, il s’agit d’un « Accord de vente à tempérament (services) » pour lequel le ministre de l’Economie, de la Planification et de l’Aménagement du territoire est habilité à signer un accord avec la Bid.
Cet appui financier de la Bid intervient dans un contexte de redéploiement de la lutte contre le Sida, dont le taux de prévalence est de 3,4% au Cameroun en 2018 contre 4,3% en 2011 et 3,9% en 2016, selon les résultats d’une enquête menée auprès des ménages pour l’évaluation de l’impact de la pandémie (CAMPHIA).
Malgré cette baisse du taux de contamination, il est question de mettre l’accent sur la prévention, bien que la transmission de la mère à l’enfant soit passée de 7,8% en 2012 à 0,1% en 2018.
Par ailleurs, les données du Comité national de lutte contre le Sida (CNLS) font état de quelque 225.000 malades sous antirétroviraux (ARV).
**** THE PROPHECIES OF Dr. E.M.L ENDELEY ****
“If you vote for Cameroun Republic, you will invite a new system under which everyone lives in fear of the police and army. You will not be free to move about; you cannot lecture freely or discuss your political views in public; …and you can be arrested and flogged by the police and even imprisoned without a fair trial…. Who amongst you would like to live in French Cameroun, a country red with the blood of thousands of innocent victims killed by terrorists and the Ahidjo regime…who amongst you will like to live in a country which lacks complete respect for human dignity and where you cannot speak out your mind freely or pursue your business in peace… Who amongst you will like your children to grow up in servitude?” (Endeley E., 1961)
**** FOOD FOR THOUGHT ****
President Macron publicly accepted his mistakes, apologised to the french people and called for an INCLUSIVE and GENUINE dialogue to resolve the problem.
He did not sign a decree creating a commission on bilingualism or a commission on disarmament or sent his military to perpetrate genocide, war crimes and crimes against humaity.
Dictator Biya should emulate President Macron.
He should publicly accept that the Anglophones have been badly treated in this God-forsaken union and ask for forgiveness. He should convene an INCLUSIVE and GENUINE dialogue to resolve the impasse because there is ZERO military solution to the Anglophone Question.
A WORD TO THE WISE IS SUFFICIENT !!!