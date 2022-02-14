13 February 2022: President Paul Biya turned eighty-nine

Share Facebook

Paul Barthélemy Biya bi Mvondo born 13 February 1933 turned eighty-nine today. Paul Biya has served as the president of Cameroon since 6 November 1982. He is the second-longest-ruling president in Africa (Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo being the first), the oldest head of state in Africa, and the longest-ruling non-royal leader in the world (Prime Minister: 30 June 1975 – 6 November 1982 | President: 6 November 1982 – present).