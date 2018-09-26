14 trapped Cameroonian immigrants in Kuwait saved

(MENAFN | ) Fourteen immigrants from Cameroon stranded inside an enclosed building in Kuwait were announced to have been saved.



The immigrants “are now under the care of the Department of Social Affairs of Kuwait”, as assured minister delegate in the ministry of external relations of Cameroon, Felix Mbayu.

It comes after a video was spread online of a Cameroonian woman describing the tense situation in Kuwait.

In the footage, the young female said: “we abandoned our families, brothers and sisters to come to Kuwait. We were told by our brothers that we will work and make a lot of money here. When we arrived, we were sold to families where we work like slaves.”

The woman added “we don’t sleep and we are beaten every day. We work like robots. We are somewhere called Shelter. We don’t eat well. We want to go home. We have been imprisoned here for five months. We need laissez-passer to go home. Please help us.”

