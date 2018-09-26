14 trapped Cameroonian immigrants in Kuwait saved

(MENAFN | ) Fourteen immigrants from Cameroon stranded inside an enclosed building in Kuwait were announced to have been saved.
The immigrants “are now under the care of the Department of Social Affairs of Kuwait”, as assured minister delegate in the ministry of external relations of Cameroon, Felix Mbayu.
It comes after a video was spread online of a Cameroonian woman describing the tense situation in Kuwait.
In the footage, the young female said: “we abandoned our families, brothers and sisters to come to Kuwait. We were told by our brothers that we will work and make a lot of money here. When we arrived, we were sold to families where we work like slaves.”
The woman added “we don’t sleep and we are beaten every day. We work like robots. We are somewhere called Shelter. We don’t eat well. We want to go home. We have been imprisoned here for five months. We need laissez-passer to go home. Please help us.”
Never the less these are peoples sisters, mothers, aunts and families, they deserve better whether they speak English or French, they are citizens of a country and should not be treated this way. They were sold as slaves and maltreated, i feel bad for them and i hope they will be sent back home safely. When they arrive, they should be given psychological evaluation and then used by the government to go around the country educating other young girls and preventing them from going to these Arab countries to work as domestic servants. And finally the government should prosecute whoever took them to Kuwait and ban such agency and others from operating within the national territory.
Our divergent views on poverty and riches push us to incredible adventures. Poor people spend time watching TV while the rich read books. Poor people accept hourly-paid work whereas the rich depend on the results of their research inputs over time. Athletes hardly ever calculate their money in terms of the hours they work! The poor are notorious for “blaming others” – their bosses, economy, government, their partners etc – while rich people take responsibility for their failures or successes. The poor focus on saving their pennies from incomes while the rich go on to invest and empower themselves. Many poor persons can conveniently be classified as “know it all” very opinionated and attention-seeking where the rich display humility and a
willingness to learn. The poor believe that money is the root of all evil; the rich disagree, stating instead that poverty is the root while money is a tool for achieving an end. And the poor display a lottery mentality and buy into the fantasy of attaining riches by buying lottery tickets. Rich persons believe in being self-reliant and making it happen. Rather than going to Kuwait they would work to bring Kuwait to their doors the way Mohammed goes up to the mountain instead of expecting Mount Fako to come down to Mile 17.
The goverment can pay for the expense of travel to the airoport ,paper work and flight on arrival ,a medical and abuse check with relevent criminal accusations of maltreatment and details of what happened .then back home the ladies are presented with the bill and their passports confiscated and not renewd for them and their imediate family members until that bill is paid .All agencies that do this work within Cameroon have to display a notice ,otherwise they will be closed ,that this will happen if the goverment has to pay for citizens to be repatriated for this specific reason .