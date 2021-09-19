15 soldiers killed in Cameroon’s Anglophone region

xinhua | Separatist fighters killed at least 15 soldiers after they ambushed their convoy in Cameroon’s war-torn English-speaking region of Northwest, the army confirmed on Friday.
Earlier reports from sources said nine soldiers were killed in the attack but an official security report from the army in the region stated that the death toll was 15.
According to the army, separatist fighters ambushed and attacked the convoy that was transporting members of Cameroon elite force, Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR), on Thursday in Bamessing, a locality in the region.
The armoured cars transporting the soldiers were shattered with explosive devices.
Early on Friday, Marines of Bambalang, a separatist group in the region claimed responsibility for the ambush and shared gruesome images of the attack on social media.
The attack was the deadliest attack in the region since July last year, according to security reports.
Violence erupted in Cameroon’s two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest in 2017 after separatist leaders declared “independence” of the two regions. Enditem
“At least 26 Cameroon government soldiers were injured, 10 of them critically, when their military vehicle overturned on a steepy road on Saturday in Northwest region, police said.”
* MY TAKE *
This accident is another proof that LRC is fighting an UNJUST war. That is the reason she is always haunted by bad karma.
The war is unnecessary because SC is a DIFFERENT nation EQUAL IN STATUS with LRC.
LRC can therefore NOT consider an INDEPENDENT SC as her “NOSO”.
Simply put, the doctrine that:
SC + LRC = 0 + LRC
is considered by persons in their right minds as IMBECILE NONSENSE FALSEHOOD.
The war will end at the NEGOTIATING TABLE.
At the negotiating table, LRC will be reminded that
SC + LRC = SC + LRC = two independent nations EQUAL IN STATUS.
The question any careful coolheaded rational observer will ask is, who will come out victorious?as of now, all evidence show that younde with its unlimited resources and the support of Nigeria will come out victorious.if we step into the mind of decesion makers in younde. One doesn’t see them imagining another scenario.the number of people who die doesn’t mean anything to them.just like ambazonians dream of striking oil deals in bakasi for dollars without labour. They will just say let’s pump it now and maintain the conflict. When they are tired after 20 years they will give up. in oder to defeat an adversary you must step in thier mind and decode what they are thinking.
It is not possible to defeat an enemy without trying to step into thier mind. The diasporans supporting this conflict are emotional than rational. The Christian structure of thier mental construction base on belive not evidence base thinking is blinding them from being rational.