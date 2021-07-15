2 Cameroonian police officers killed by gunmen at checkpoint in west region

CGTN | Unidentified gunmen shot dead two Cameroonian gendarme officers and wounded another on Wednesday at a security checkpoint in the country’s West region, security and local sources said.

The attack occurred early in the day in Babadjou, a town about 37 km to West regional capital of Bafoussam.

The gunmen riding on a motorcycle and wearing army uniform opened fire on the gendarmes as they approached the Zavion security checkpoint in Babadjou, a security officer who declined to be named told Xinhua.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Armed separatists fighting to create an independent nation in the English-speaking part of Cameroon are known to launch sporadic attacks in the West region which shares boundary with the Northwest, one of the two Anglophone regions.

