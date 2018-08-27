2 soldiers killed in attack in troubled Anglophone region of Cameroon

YAOUNDE, Aug. 26 (Xinhua ) — At least two Cameroonian soldiers were killed after armed separatist forces attacked Zhoa Gendarmerie Brigade in Wum in the Cameroon’s Anglophone region of North West, army spokesman, Colonel Didier Badjeck announced Sunday.
The separatist forces had earlier announced that 9 soldiers were killed during the attack but colonel Badjeck said it was “fake news.”
“Fake news is circulating on social media claiming that 9 soldiers were killed and their ammunition seized by terrorist secessionists in Wum. Effectively, Zhoa gendarmerie brigade was attacked and two gendarmes were killed during the attack. 12 secessionists were also “neutralized” and several others escaped with injuries. Several of their arms and munitions were also seized” colonel Badjeck said.
According to the government, 109 security forces have been killed since the armed insurgency started a year ago in the Anglophone regions of the country. It is unclear how many separatist forces have died.
“A cleansing operation is in progress in the zone” colonel Badjeck said.
The armed separatist forces want the two regions, North West and South West to secede from the majority French-speaking nation and form a new nation called “Ambazonia”. Enditem
Soldiers never ever kill civilians; they only ” neutralize” them. What a lovely euphemism! Such nuances make civilian killing so natural, n’est-ce pas?
And after all, North West and South West are dieing to be part of this Larepublique charade.
I am also surprised it is no longer 80 casualties among LaRepublique troops. E pass 100 now nobi so? We all know how to count, Wata NA wata and Ambazonia must be free
u needs to stop smoking nymfuka , small war past u
2 ambushes on the advancing terrorist army you mean? Keep sending these illiterates to rape, violate, loot and kill our people, just someday you will have none left. Ambazonia must be free.
We killed soldiers in daily basis this tool is talking of 2 soldiers
Let see who will run I pity those folks call BIR
@Good man
how many ambasonias got killed too in daily basic. I pity amba too
I pity a fool like you whoes conscience is death and there is pay back time your master is in his 86s his days are numbered Ambazonia most be free I pity the families of those illiterates call BIR they are being like chicken hahahahaha for war they will never win take it or live it and you sound like a frong Francophone hahahahaha
UNWINNABLE WAR. Nothing more nothing less
“It took America, despite all its might and firepower 19 years 5 months, and with the loss of 58,220 (yes you read me right; fifty-eight thousands two hundred and twenty) US servicemen, before coming to the realisation that the Vietnam war was not a war to win”
The USSR, Yugoslavia, Indonesia, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Roman Empire, Ottoman Empire, etc., have once all tried to use the military to keep their respective countries „one and indivisible”.
You know what ???
All of them failed woefully
Hate me or not, Biya*s Island of Peace is simply wasting precious souls, time, energy and scarce resources fighting an UNWINNABLE WAR in SC.
Biya’s so-called “one and indivisible” LRC can and will NEVER EVER defeat “one and indivisible” Southern Cameroonians in SC. The INFORMAL union is FINITO.
Shut up!
Cameroon is bigger than Biya.
Hit a nerve there, huh?
The people of Southern Cameroons have risen and there is no way this will end well. We already knew that. One thing is certain, our collective resolve cannot be shaken. We are in for the long haul.
All this for some old man in Diapers hiding in a Retirement home in Switzerland while innocent Cameroonians are killing each other. When is Paul Biya going the solve this crisis ? He must be leaving in fools paradise thinking he will still be Cameroon president after all this. Paul Biya Most Go !
Some people sit in Europe in their comfort,and just becos they don’t have the political will to give a lasting solution to the anglophone problem,they send soldiers that are just coming from training to the gas chamber…..
This shit is out of hand. The GOC and the world knows that, the independence of SC is the only options.
When relationship gone soar, separation is imminent.
Go Andrea liberate biafra starving bastard . How is your erosion affected and famine stricken biafra ? You wastin your time on a foreign forum
“A cleansing operation is in progress in the zone” colonel Badjeck said.
What a statement. The govt in LRC is really retarded.
How long will it take before the country realized that these issues can NEVER be solved military.
The military, the govt as well as the citizens of LRC must all really hate their country very much. They all hide behind & point fingers to an old, clearly ignorant, stupid & careless man while their country is being destroyed & their kind are being murdered everyday.
But again, we are talking about Cameroon right? As long as at the end of the day, there is a beer or two on the table, who cares? We rather drink, make noise & throw insults if challenged.
God, why create a group of people maybe academically intelligent but brainless in networking?
Shame!!!
@TF, the colonel`s statement, is sufficient for indictment in any court in the world.
It qualifies genocide. The fact of the matter, is ever since the start of biya`s killings
and lame excuses for doing that, his gov`t and cpdm party, don`t have any points
in their favor. What makes them seem real, is the dumb military. Good, some of them,
are also paying the altimate price and suffering.
Patriotism ! Patriotism! Does Patriotism still exist? Surely Cameroon’s 25,000,000 persons must have some patriots.
See what Alexis de Tocqueville brought from America to influence French democracy and nationalism. See how Walter Cronkite, CBS news anchor brought home to President Lyndon Baynes Johnson the reality of the Tet Offensive that led to a change of policy, troop withdrawal and an end to the bloody Vietnam war. Cronkite went on to earn the moniker “The Most Trust Man in America”.
Does President Biya trust anyone? Surely out of 25,000,000 inhabitants, some trustworthy person should be able to have the president’s ear!!!!!!!!
400,000 Anglophones displaced
Over180 villages burnt.
The international community accused the Burmese army of genocide when they had similar figures of Rhoyingyas affected.
Today in Cameroon we pretend and call it troubled zone because these are Africans under French rule.
This is a war ongoing and the goal is cultural cleansing!
Kill any Cameroon unfortunate enough to have been colonized by the British, because “This is France’s territory and the people we kill are not indigenous Cameroonians to us they are terrorist trying to prevent recolonization”
Who is fooling who?