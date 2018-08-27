2 soldiers killed in attack in troubled Anglophone region of Cameroon

YAOUNDE, Aug. 26 (Xinhua ) — At least two Cameroonian soldiers were killed after armed separatist forces attacked Zhoa Gendarmerie Brigade in Wum in the Cameroon’s Anglophone region of North West, army spokesman, Colonel Didier Badjeck announced Sunday.

The separatist forces had earlier announced that 9 soldiers were killed during the attack but colonel Badjeck said it was “fake news.”

“Fake news is circulating on social media claiming that 9 soldiers were killed and their ammunition seized by terrorist secessionists in Wum. Effectively, Zhoa gendarmerie brigade was attacked and two gendarmes were killed during the attack. 12 secessionists were also “neutralized” and several others escaped with injuries. Several of their arms and munitions were also seized” colonel Badjeck said.

According to the government, 109 security forces have been killed since the armed insurgency started a year ago in the Anglophone regions of the country. It is unclear how many separatist forces have died.

“A cleansing operation is in progress in the zone” colonel Badjeck said.

The armed separatist forces want the two regions, North West and South West to secede from the majority French-speaking nation and form a new nation called “Ambazonia”. Enditem