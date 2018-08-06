2019 Total AFCON : CAF Inspection Team Arrives Today

Cameroon Tribune | The Minister of Sports and Physical Education granted a press conference to this effect in Yaounde on Saturday August 4, 2018.

Preparations have reached high gear in the country ahead of the third CAF inspection mission to Cameroon. The Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mkpatt, who is the President of the Local Organising Committee of the 2019 Total AFCON granted a press conference in Yaounde to brief the press on the state of preparedness of the country to host the event.

Last Saturday’s press conference focused on the preparations for the third CAF inspection mission to Cameroon, the state of preparedness for Cameroon 2019 Total AFCON and an appeal on the attention of all Cameroonians and media professionals on the need to respect patriotic values.

As for the preparations of the CAF’s third visit to Cameroon, it will take place from August 6 to 14, 2018. The first group of delegation of CAF will arrive on August 6, 2018 for an effective start of visit on August 7, 2018.

The inspection of sports and hotel facilities on the sites to be host the competition constitutes the main target of their work in Cameroon. The second group of the delegation of CAF shall start its work on August 12, 2018 with several working sessions with the Local Organising Committee of the Cameroon 2019 Total AFCON.

Minister Bidoung Mkpatt condemned recent rumours on the withdrawal of the organisation of 2019 AFCON and described them as fake news. In addition to the detailed programme approved by CAF for this inspection visit is included a programme booklet edited by the Local Organisation Committee which will be distributed to the concerned officials.

The Minister reiterated that 11 months to the competition Cameroon remains determined and mobilised to organise an unprecedented African Football Cup of Nations in its new format. He added that the third inspection visit of CAF in Cameroon is a real barometer of the performances of Cameroon in terms of preparations for the Cameroon 2019 Total AFCON.

Minister Bidoung Mkpatt also used the occasion to announce the recruitment of Clarence Seedorf as the new coach of the Indomitable Lions. Seedorf will be assisted by his compatriot and former team mate, Patrick Kluivert, as deputy trainer of the Indomitable Lions team.