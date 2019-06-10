2019 Women’s World Cup: Canada beat Cameroon 1-0

Euronews | Canada took a deserved three points from their opening world cup game with a 1-0 win over Cameroon, though the scoreline could have been much more.
Kadeisha Buchanan, of club side Lyon, scored seconds before the half time whistle with a header from a corner, effectively blowing the wind out of Cameroon’s sails.
The North Americans dominated possessions and overwhelmed Cameroon with 12 shots on goal to just four in reply.
Canada’s Christine Sinclair, scorer of 181 international goals three goals away from breaking the record for the most international goals scored, had little luck in front of goal.
Claudine Meffometou ought to have equalised for Cameroon with a header well wide with ten minutes remaining.
Cameroon never looked like getting out of the game, and will sure to have a tough time getting out of Group E.
This team had a world class coach Carl Enow Ngachu when they came to Canada 4 years ago but as usual in a republic of mediocrity he was taken out of the field of play to wearing a suit in an office. This very ugly man I saw today as Cameroon coach who doesn’t even look like a Cameroonian has zero football IQ. Look at his legs, I don’t think that idiot can even run. Yet he was taken from nowhere with no international coaching experience to take the team to a world cup in January. That Mbombo Mblacus Njoya needs to be stoned to death. These idiots need to go for Cameroon to have any bright future. I wish the lioness the best. They should just play from what Enow Ngachu taught them and shouldn’t listen to this ugly fool they call Alain Djeumfa.
He is from the chosen tribe.
He is your brother a grassfielder, à graffi.