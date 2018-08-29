21% of the Cameroonian population have already tried a hard drug, with cannabis atop the list (CNLD)

Business in Cameroon | Cameroon’s Anti-drug National Committee (CNLD) released statistics on narcotic consumption in the country, showing that 21% of the population have already tried a hard drug. 10% are frequent consumers including 60% young people aged 20-25.

Most demanded products include cannabis (58.54%), which is very often associated with tobacco, tramadol (44.62%) and cocaine (12.10%). Traditional makeshift preparations account for 7.59%, while solvents and heroin account for 7.36% and 5.70%, respectively.

CNLD said that more than 12,000 young people under 15 also consume narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. “Cameroon, once considered by the United Nations as a transit country, is currently a country of destination for drugs, with regards to numerous seizures of cocaine, heroin, amphetamines and psychotropic drugs registered in recent years,” the CNLD mentioned.