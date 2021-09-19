26 soldiers injured in Cameroon road accident

Share Facebook

xinhua | At least 26 soldiers were injured, 10 of them critically, when their military vehicle overturned on a steepy road on Saturday in Cameroon’s Northwest region, police said.

The accident temporarily blocked traffic in Bamenda, chief town of the region where the tragedy occurred as emergency crews worked to extricate the soldiers from a valley where the vehicle fell.

Witnesses told Xinhua, it appeared a wheel came off the vehicle as it descended the road.

The soldiers were on the way to reinforce security in parts of the region where separatist fighters were operating actively, according to army sources.

The Cameroon army is intensifying military operations in the region following repeated raids by separatist fighters who want to create an independent nation in the two Anglophone regions of the Central African nation. Enditem