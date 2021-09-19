26 soldiers injured in Cameroon road accident

xinhua | At least 26 soldiers were injured, 10 of them critically, when their military vehicle overturned on a steepy road on Saturday in Cameroon’s Northwest region, police said.
The accident temporarily blocked traffic in Bamenda, chief town of the region where the tragedy occurred as emergency crews worked to extricate the soldiers from a valley where the vehicle fell.
Witnesses told Xinhua, it appeared a wheel came off the vehicle as it descended the road.
The soldiers were on the way to reinforce security in parts of the region where separatist fighters were operating actively, according to army sources.
The Cameroon army is intensifying military operations in the region following repeated raids by separatist fighters who want to create an independent nation in the two Anglophone regions of the Central African nation. Enditem
No country on planet earth has ever defeated an IDEOLOGY manu militari. LRC will not be the exception.
Simply put, LRC is simply wasting innocent lives, precious time, meager resources and energy in SC.
The war is UNWINNABLE. The NEGOTIATING TABLE is the only path to ending the war.
anything that is base on ideology not cool blooded rational calculated thinking is bound to fail because the architects are guided by emotion not logic.in all confrontations,those who remain calm rational and thoughtful always come out victorious because thier decesions are carefully thought wieghed implemented and adjusted when necessary.
what determine pre conditions for negociation is military prowess.the taliban could impose conditions on the united states because they were winning the battle militarily.