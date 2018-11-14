28 separatists killed in clashes with security forces in Cameroon

YAOUNDE, Cameroon Herald-Mail Media | Clashes in Cameroon between separatists and security forces have left 28 militants dead, the military said Tuesday.
Soldiers killed 19 separatists Tuesday in Mayo Binka, near Nkambe, in the English-speaking region, said a spokesman for the security forces, Didier Badjeck. A day before, nine separatists were also killed in fighting in Nkambe.
The majority of the Central African nation’s roughly 23 million residents speak French, while only a minority near the border to Nigeria speak English. The minority Anglophone community has long felt discriminated against by the Francophone majority.
The former French colony has been troubled by unrest since its two main English-speaking areas announced in 2016 that they wished to secede and form a new country called Ambazonia.
———
Continue killing our innocent youth,placing dane guns on them and calling them separatist.
At least 97% of people from northern and southern of Ambazonia are all separatist,so does it mean lrc is going to kill us all?we will never stop defending our land,and the land of our ancestors.
Big fat lie.
At most 2% is for your so-called separation and we know who they are.
Tainted blooded like yourself.
You just have to return to your homeland and all will be quite and Kamerun will return to being Kamerun.
You this dirty modafoka. If it’s only 2% why haven’t you wiped them out yet? Why is the war getting into year 3? Listen dirty agric pig, you have 8 million of us to kill before you take our land. We will all die standing not begging. Arrogant Bulu thrash. Sardinard with a sardine brain.
@palapala
pls erase them from the map.” ambasonia “
My worry is the fact that we’re still fighting over problems created by Colonial Masters! And people are dying!
You were warned, after the elections this struggle will take a different turn.
The country needs peace before the African cup.
Is time to lay down those weapons and come back to the fold.
It really stinks to see lost, brainwashed and desillusioned youngsters lose their life for some assholes in the diaspora.
Shame on you for using the naïveté of these youngsters as cannon fodder
Lay down your karnass them say weapon. You can come with military aggression and kill a few of us for the moment but I guarantee you the thousands in the bushes will come out later with Dane guns and clubs to hack you criminals to death because the land is ours and we are with our ancestors. We did not vote for the thieves in yaounde. You disgraceful low IQ thieves that have destroyed a once promising country with your tribalism will never ever hold any authority over us. Not even when Frank Biya replaces his cancer stricken diaper wearing wife killing father. Never you this dirty gorilla fuking idiot. Tell your uncle each time he kills our children he makes 5 fold fighters. That’s how it is monkey.
RIP martyrs. The struggle continues.
And kill a few of you! Nonsense. You promote terrorism and stay in your corner in peace while others foolishly fight. The blood of all the dead is on your head. Disgusting to hear any reasonable person support fighting and killings!!!
You have extorted from a land that does not belong to you for too long and the time has come when the people of Southern Cameroons (Ambazonia) have said no to the Beti/Bulu junta. Enough we have said and enough it shall be. Your gang of bandits under the guise of a government is feeling it. They make reforms reminiscent of those made in Western countries in the 18th Century.Hiring 3000 PhD holders over the next 3 years. How many PhD holders have that government supported. A bunch of evil people ruling a country as if it was their personal property. The law of gravity says anything that goes up must come down. When the time comes generations of people from that tribe will pay for it enormously.
@Motabenama
shut your monkey mouth terrorist those the lands belong to you either.
Thats the truts, the ones who support this Ambazonia shit are young brainless boys who will fight for you in exchange of a crate of beer.
You are right. Those fighters are brainless young boys who fight in exchange of a crate of beer. Biya (for your info, i don’t support him) will clean up this Ambazonia thing before the AFN starts. He can not take the risk something happens during a game in Limbe.
Some here justify the struggle calling Ambazonia their land. To me, that is nothing but affirmation of one’s mental limitations for you have decided to put yourselves in or out of boxes instead of knowing that there never was any box. Why are nt some Cameroonians fighing to restore the entire nation to German since we were once colonised by them too.
Today, innocent young boys and girls are being killed while fat and dry pigs in the diaspora are moving from one meeting point to another, raising funds and looking for support from the very same people who created the problem. Wake up, black brethrens and queens.
thanks…truth is bitter but I feel sorry for theses my bamenda ” English my arse” brother
Contri pipo, each and everyone of us commenting here has love for our country Cameroon. I don’t think for a second that ANYONE here hates Cameroon at the point of seeing it destroyed. We have been for years an example of a peaceful country (though marred by some dark incidents). Amabazonian fighters I believe are searching for a solution to a problem which partially affects them but also generally is a cameroonian problem. We have genuin fighters but also bad intensioned ones. Unfortunately, the present situation makes it difficulty to know who is who. LRC on the other hand though used the wrong method in cupping this problem still want peace and want to prevent the country from falling apart. We are loosing focusing on who really is the enemy. Our unity is stronger.OYIBO is the problem.
Patriot,
We need to have a clear red line for peoples not to us the treat ofseccession or dividing the cou try as a way of protest…use anything you want but not that! THE PB NOW IS THAT THE ARMY NEED TO BE CAREFUL NOT TO KILL PEOPES THAT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH THIS AMBAZOOZOO NONSENCE ..IF IT WAS A WAR LIKE WITH BOKO HARAM THEN THIS IS NOW ALL OVER….THIS IS A REBELION THUS VERY DIFFICULT TO DEAL WITH BUT i am confident the egos of these peoples publishing their nonsense online without knowing that the army technology is always 30 years ahead of civilians and anytime they do that they give vital and clear data to the army ah ah ah! Ignoratus
Pig farmer! Your Weak Bamileke people cannot even defend a stolen election in a week and you come up hear with your bare muddy legs to tell Ambazonians how to go about fighting 56 years of repression? First deal with these Bulu people focking you without a condom from behind. Idiot use your support and knowledge to help your desperate pig farmers.
Patriot, Oyibo might have created the problem but they are not the problem. the problem is brainwashed Africans who have been so Westernised that everything western has now become the right way of life to them. Migration has been around long before governments and passports came into existence . However, humans in their infinite wisdom, have destroyed the natural sequence of things but self conscious humans are still around, living well above a hundred and most of them never heard of Jesus nor seen money. The three most important things in life are what you eat, how active you are and how you interact with others in life. If you eat well, exercise and socialise enough, you are a happy person and its not garanteed by the amount of money you have.
Only humans cook their food, too clever?
“Soldiers killed 19 separatists Tuesday in Mayo Binka, near Nkambe, in the English-speaking region, said a spokesman for the security forces, Didier Badjeck. A day before, nine separatists were also killed in fighting in Nkambe.”…hahahahahahahahah, these are thieves (stealing cattle, goats chicken etc) that were fighting with the Mbororors in the area and the Mbororors got fed up with their extortionists methods and therefore gave the thieves in to the lRC soldiers. The battle continues with the Mbororors unfortunately.
Vietnam lost over 2 million soldiers but they defeated the mighty USA.
TheSoviets killed more than a million Afghan but the mighty USSR was defeated by the Afghans
SC will surely defeat the mighty LRC.
It is the end result that matters not the number of Amba boys killed by LRC terrorists.
Eight million Southern Cameroonians are more determined than ever to rescue themselves from slavery. A “vivre-ensemble” because of Ndian oil is no longer possible.
It is now a ZERO-SUM-GAME the winner will take all. LRC should try harder to defeat the “secessionists”.
BTW, over 30 LRC terrorists were killed in Bafut during the same period. LRC does not report their losses.
The momentum remains UNSTOPPABLE., the war remains UNWINNABLE
Whatever the case, biya has no such right, destroying the lives of children of other
Cameroonians the way he is doing it. Truth is that even the dead, are Cameroonians
and should have a voice, should be heard and not being killed when they express
themselves. By doing this, he is not answerable to Cameroonians and that, is where
the problem lies. It is very wrong Mr. biya.
Anglophones in Cameroon know the cost of the war declared by the Yaoundé government on all of them.
English in Courtrooms and classrooms in Anglophone Cameroon was the request of the people to a Yaoundé tribal government that intentionally created with France a policy of forced Francophonization.
If Africans claim they are not Europeans why force a European language on others?
Who is fooling who?
Today there are 500,000 Anglophones displaced
100,000 refugees in Nigeria
20,000 killed
10,000 missing or jailed
200 villages burnt
This all happened because Low IQ Equatorial Africans decided to use the army to carry out re-colonization In 21st Century .
Of the Anglophones living in the bushes a Kagame shall rise!
Keep killing our children on our land and rejoice! Time will tell
@Palapala
yes, they are terrorists , we don’t mind killing them all.
@Motabenama
shut your monkey mouth terrorist those the lands belong to you either.
please, those who support ambasonias don’t give up the mercy is coming
with your guys like a YEMEN COUNTRY OR SYRIA country.