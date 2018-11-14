28 separatists killed in clashes with security forces in Cameroon

YAOUNDE, Cameroon Herald-Mail Media | Clashes in Cameroon between separatists and security forces have left 28 militants dead, the military said Tuesday.

Soldiers killed 19 separatists Tuesday in Mayo Binka, near Nkambe, in the English-speaking region, said a spokesman for the security forces, Didier Badjeck. A day before, nine separatists were also killed in fighting in Nkambe.

The majority of the Central African nation’s roughly 23 million residents speak French, while only a minority near the border to Nigeria speak English. The minority Anglophone community has long felt discriminated against by the Francophone majority.

The former French colony has been troubled by unrest since its two main English-speaking areas announced in 2016 that they wished to secede and form a new country called Ambazonia.

