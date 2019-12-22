3 civilians killed in attack on military escort in Cameroon

YAOUNDE, Dec. 19 Xinhua | Three civilians were shot dead early Thursday in Ekona, a locality in Cameroon’s troubled English-speaking region of Southwest after armed separatists attacked a military convoy that was escorting workers of a water-producing company to work, according to local authorities.

According to local police, eight girls onboard a bus of the water-producing company called Source du pays were injured by bullets during the attack.

Three of the girls died of the gunshot wounds and five others are receiving medical attention in Buea, chief town of the Southwest.

No further details were available on why separatists attacked the bus transporting civilians.

Cameroon’s two English-speaking have been experiencing a separatist conflict since 2017.

About 530,000 people have been displaced internally by the conflict according to the United Nations.