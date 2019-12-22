Home / English / 3 civilians killed in attack on military escort in Cameroon

3 civilians killed in attack on military escort in Cameroon

December 22, 2019 1 Comment

YAOUNDE, Dec. 19 Xinhua | Three civilians were shot dead early Thursday in Ekona, a locality in Cameroon’s troubled English-speaking region of Southwest after armed separatists attacked a military convoy that was escorting workers of a water-producing company to work, according to local authorities.

According to local police, eight girls onboard a bus of the water-producing company called Source du pays were injured by bullets during the attack.

Three of the girls died of the gunshot wounds and five others are receiving medical attention in Buea, chief town of the Southwest.

No further details were available on why separatists attacked the bus transporting civilians.

Cameroon’s two English-speaking have been experiencing a separatist conflict since 2017.

About 530,000 people have been displaced internally by the conflict according to the United Nations.

Check Also

Cameroon grants special status for English-speaking regions [+video]

africanews | Cameroonâ€™s National Assembly has adopted a draft law on decentralization. This grants special …

One comment

  1. Ambaman
    December 22, 2019 at 04:49

    First and foremost, the facility is in Ambazonia but all of the workers are LRC citizens and it will not be shocking if the company pays any taxes to the Muyuka local government. The next step is to bomb down the facility.

    It will soon get to the point whereby terrorist LRC soldiers will need to escort their citizens even to church. Just keep pounding until they get out of our land.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
Â© Copyright 2019, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved
ipsum ut ante. sed tempus neque.