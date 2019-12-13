3 soldiers killed in ambush on army patrol in Cameroon’s troubled Anglophone region

Share Facebook

YAOUNDE, Dec. 12 Xinhua | At least three soldiers were killed and one seriously injured as armed separatists ambushed the armed forces on a patrol on Wednesday in Widikum, a locality in Cameroon’s crisis-stricken English-speaking region of Northwest, security sources said on Thursday.

Separatists claimed 10 soldiers were killed in the ambush, but army sources said the information is false, adding that two separatists were “neutralized and several others escaped with injuries” when the army hit back.

Since 2017, Cameroon has been facing a separatist armed conflict in its two Anglophone regions that has displaced over 530,000 people internally and caused hundreds of deaths, according to the United Nations.