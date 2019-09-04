Home / Business / 300 new mining sites discovered in Cameroon
In this photograph taken on April 4, 2018, a gold miner digs at a mining site in the Cameroon town of Betare Oya. (Photo by Reinnier KAZE / AFP) (Photo credit should read REINNIER KAZE/AFP/Getty Images)

300 new mining sites discovered in Cameroon

September 4, 2019 Leave a comment

cgtn | Some 300 new mining sites were discovered in Cameroon in the past five years, Cameroon’s Minister of Mining, Industries and Technological Development Gabriel Dodo Ndoke said on Tuesday.

New mines range from gold, zinc, rare earth, uranium, nickel and rutile to manganese, said Ndoke at the 2019 edition of Cameroon International Mining Exhibition and Conference (CIMEC), held from Monday to Wednesday in the capital city, Yaounde.

“The stakes of CIMEC are high given the multi-faceted, short and medium term benefits accruing from investments made and which we wish to attain through the mining and processing of minerals,” Ndoke said.

This year’s expo will feature an exhibition by mining companies and suppliers, speeches and discussions. More than 100 exhibitors will introduce the latest technology and equipment for the mining industry during the three-day expo, according to the organizers.

