47th Edition of the National Day – 20 May 2019 – LIVE

Parade for the 47th Edition of the National Day – 20 May 2019 taking place in Yaounde, Cameroon
Check Also
Cameroon’s amateur child engineer build miniature bulldozers from recycled materials
africanews | A 16-year-old engineering apprentice, Awa Bless Chi, who fled the violent English-speaking Cameroon, …
**** 20th MAY ANTHEM ****
« Paul Biya assassin, Macron complice »
« Paul Biya assassin, Macron complice »
« Paul Biya assassin, Macron complice »
« Paul Biya assassin, Macron complice »
BTW, rumours abound that Chantal Biya is seriously ill (diagnosed with cervical cancer). That is the reason she is losing weight extremely fast. However, Dictator Biya is afraid to Geneva for treatment because of the BRIGADE ANTI SARDINARDS ( BAS ).
2019 is a nightmare year for Dictator Biya.
weigh your words before publishing on other peoples,s health. this is an advice.
“CONFIDENTIEL: La santé de Chantal Biya se dégrade de jour en jour.
On apprend de source généralement bien introduite, que Chantal Biya, première dame du Cameroun, aurait été sous perfusion dans la clinique de la présidence de la république, le vendredi 22 mars.
Elle va comprendre que vivre au Cameroun ce n’est pas facile, le tour ci nous tous nous allons vivre le même martyr que ton mari et toi vous avez plongés notre pays à l’intérieur, zéro évacuation sanitaire, en passant on ne veut pas d’ingérence sanitaire”.
you can come in yde and says that ” terrorist “
call the people all sorts of names..
call them terrorist…
Call them seccessionist..
Call them Amba ..
Those words dont really matter..
The simple truth is:
– Cameroon is at war…
– If you want to make peace you need to dialogue with your enemies and not your friends…
– We cannot spend time singing songs that cameroon is one when we all know its not true..
– We need to start talking before the country falls apart. There was demonstration in Paris lead by the DIASPORA group BAS, there are killings in the North, there is a civil war in southern cameroons..
-What is 20th may?..How important is this date to Cameroon?..If its the birth of a unitry state as many claim, then why celebrate it in 2019 when the country is not united?..
Let this madness stop.. Too many deaths..Stop NOW
Tous fieres d’etre Camerounais!
Vive le 237. Vivre la République du Cameroun.
Vive le vert rouge jaune.
This is CAMEROON! Love it or leave it.
A country is very much like the human body. Whenever a part of the body is in pains, no matter how small the part, the entire body cannot perform at its best. A tooth ache is enough to cancel an appointment and go after the dentist!
The health and well-being of Cameroon must not be measured only in terms of what is seen on May 20 Boulevard, given the well-known practice of ferrying persons from elsewhere to come and march to boost dwindling local support. The march on May 20 Boulevard in Yaounde does not quite rhyme with that in Paris, does it?