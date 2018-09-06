5 soldiers killed in road accident in troubled Anglophone region

YAOUNDE, Sept. 5 (Xinhua | ) — At least five Cameroonian soldiers were killed on Wednesday after a military truck transporting troops to Oku, a locality in the Anglophone region of North West, lost control before crashing into a valley, a military source told Xinhua Wednesday.
About dozen others were severely injured, the source said, adding that they were quickly rushed to a local hospital to receive medical attention.
Witnesses described a bloody scene of the accident.
The soldiers were heading to Oku to secure the residence of the Cameroonian Prime Minister Philemon Yang, where fierce fighting between armed separatist forces and Cameroon soldiers has been escalating, local media reported.
An investigation is underway to shed light on the circumstances of the accident, the source noted.
Armed separatist forces seeking to secede from the French-majority Cameroon to form a new nation called “Ambazonia” have been clashing with government forces in the Anglophone region since November 2017. At least 160,000 people have been displaced internally and 20,000 have escaped to Nigeria where they now live in refugee camps, according to the United Nations.
What goes around……..Karma is such a beast.
This is when the Oku thunder, would have created history or gone down
in the guinness book of record. But my people, have yet to see and call this
a war.
Paul Biya doit partir pour que les Camerounais puissent vivre en paix. Il a refusé de répondre aux griefs anglophones, il a refusé au parlement de parler ou de débattre des plaintes anglophones, il a refusé au conseil constitutionnel de remédier aux lacunes de la constitution camerounaise de deux états. Il coûte trop cher au trésor public camerounais et les gens autour de lui ne lui disent pas la vérité. Ses fréquents voyages et ses longues absences ne sont pas bons pour le cameroun. Il est temps pour lui de partir. Ce n’est pas un débat et ce n’est pas négociable. Il est temps pour lui d’aller profiter de sa retraite en dehors de la présidence, pas plus de sept ans de mandat. C’est un fait, soit il ira en paix, soit nous, les Camerounais, l’aiderons avec force! Quoi qu’il en soit, Paul Bi
No other explanation than that the road is so bad.Secondly karma visited them.
The more LRC continue ignoring the writing on the wall, the more bodybags they’ll be needing. DIALOGUE & NEGOTIATE!!!
More of them will die to help Biya to stay in power but Amabzonia will still be free God punish satan
FOOLISH UNWINNABLE WAR.
we need a serious uprising in subsaharan Africa like Arab spring. It is not normal that , someone like Biya who came to power peacefully at a very young age, do not wish to hand over to another person and go enjoy his retirement in peace .In subsaharan africa , starting from Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Congo Brazaville and the Chadian president , they all have gang up against their own people. It is time for them to go. starting with Paul Biya of Cameroon.Arab Spring refers to the democratic uprisings that arose independently and spread across the Arab world in 2011. The movement originated in Tunisia in December 2010 and quickly took hold in Egypt, Libya, Syria, Yemen,
Nous avons besoin d’un soulèvement sérieux en Afrique subsaharienne comme le printemps arabe. Il n’est pas normal que quelqu’un comme Biya, arrivé au pouvoir à un très jeune âge, ne souhaite pas passer le relais à une autre personne et va profiter de sa retraite en paix. En Afrique subsaharienne, à partir du Cameroun, de la Guinée équatoriale et du Congo Brazaville et le président tchadien, ils ont tous des gangs contre leur propre peuple. Il est temps pour eux de partir. à commencer par Paul Biya du Cameroun.Le printemps arabe évoque les soulèvements démocratiques qui se sont déroulés indépendamment et se sont répandus dans le monde arabe en 2011. Le mouvement est né en Tunisie en décembre 2010 et a rapidement pris racine en Égypte, en Libye, en Syrie et au Yémen.
Restoration Forces should go to the local Hospital,take the injured soldiers out and gari them.the truck should get red Gari.The Military took the injured civilians of the Menka,Santa carnage from Akum Health Center and killed.the same should be applied to them in Oku
BIYA,Ministers,parliamentarians,senators of the CPDM Need blood from the Military and civilians to stay in Power.
They would have all perished ,why the injured ones? ” when the evil plotters beats the drum for the downfall of the innocent,the Almighty won.t allow that drum sound.” The gods of our land are not sleeping at all. Even Amba guys who are not cooperation should be killed. War For War,Babushka For Basuka.
Our frontline leaders, should come up with new dangerous and swift strategies
to address this war. It can not go the way we are seeing it now.
A people can not ask for improved conditions at schools and courts and they are
killed, raped, disappeared, sent on involuntary exile, whole towns and villages set
on fire etc etc etc, and we are taking it lightly.
Those who have died, can not go in vain. Time for the fear factor in our brains to
be replaced with boldness.
All traitors, should be taught a lesson that will stop any recurrences, no matter who
or what.