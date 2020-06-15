6 pirates shot dead in Cameroon

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MENAFN | The army of Cameroon said on Saturday evening that the rapid intervention battalion along with the navy has succeeded in shooting and killing six armed pirates of Idabato town in southern Cameroon.

The pirates boarded a flying boat on Friday night in Guinea gulf that falls in the tropical Atlantic Ocean northeasternmost part when the forces started shooting on them.

According to the army, marijuana, weapons and money in Cameroonian and Nigerian currencies were confiscated from the pirates.

The army said that the pirates have been eliminated, which was a good step in fighting the piracy in the country.