7 dead, 18 injured in Cameroon road accident

September 28, 2020 Leave a comment

YAOUNDE, Sept. 28 Xinhua | A road accident in Cameroon’s Southwest region on Monday has killed at least seven people and injured 18 others, according to local police.

The accident occurred early Monday in Buea, chief town of the region. The 18 injured, four of whom are in “critical condition,” are undergoing medical attention in a local hospital, the police said.

Witnesses said the accident occurred when a taxi driver in a drunken stupor collided head-on with a bus that was carrying young people who were returning from a church rally.

Local authorities have ordered an immediate investigation into the tragedy. Enditem

Check Also

Cameroon: Divided opposition quashes hopes to unseat Biya

Deutsche Welle | On September 22, hundreds of citizens in Cameroon took part in an …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2020, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved
mattis Aliquam id venenatis Praesent Praesent eleifend quis porta. elit. id, non