7 dead, 18 injured in Cameroon road accident

YAOUNDE, Sept. 28 Xinhua | A road accident in Cameroon’s Southwest region on Monday has killed at least seven people and injured 18 others, according to local police.

The accident occurred early Monday in Buea, chief town of the region. The 18 injured, four of whom are in “critical condition,” are undergoing medical attention in a local hospital, the police said.

Witnesses said the accident occurred when a taxi driver in a drunken stupor collided head-on with a bus that was carrying young people who were returning from a church rally.

Local authorities have ordered an immediate investigation into the tragedy. Enditem