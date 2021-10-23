7 separatist militants killed by Cameroonian army in restless Anglophone region

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Oct. 21 Cameroon’s security forces halted a separatist assault in the war-torn English-speaking region of Northwest, leaving seven rebels and wounding scores of others, the military has noted.

The army noted in a declaration Thursday evening that a soldier was wounded in the encounter in Shuk, a village in the region, and considerable amount of arms were retrieved by government forces.

It noted scores of separatist fighters, equipped with guns and heavy weapons, ambushed and assaulted a military convoy.

The rebellion by separatists in Cameroon erupted in 2017, after separatist leaders announced “independence” of both Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest.